Timberwolves Mavericks Basketball

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) works against Minnesota Timberwolves' Mike Conley, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving isn't interested in talking about what his long-term future could be with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn't understand why people don't think he can play well off the ball.

"All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot of high-level, high-IQ players and making it work," Irving said before his first home game Monday with the Mavericks and All-Star teammate Luka Doncic. "Every single time I step foot out there, I get a chance to prove it to myself that I can play with anybody and everybody and still be efficient and be myself."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.