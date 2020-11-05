The size and athleticism of Sylvan Hills was too much for Searcy on Thursday night in Sherwood as the Bears routed the Lions 41-7.
The first half was dominated by the Bears.
Although both teams started out the game with a turnover on downs, the first half was dominated by Sylvan Hills (7-3 overall, 6-1 6A-East).
With 3:48 left in the first quarter, senior Taevion Cunningham broke off a 65-yard touchdown run going from one side of the field and scoring on the other. Junior kicker Levi Persson kicked the extra point to give the Bears the 7-0 lead.
Searcy (4-6,4-3) could not get any momentum going and stayed on its side of the field for most of the half.
“They have really quick defensive linemen that was hurting us a little bit,” Lions head coach Kenny Simpson said. “They were crossing our face. I thought we drove the ball real well early and then got into field position issues. Then we had to give up our game plan being down 21-0, so we started to force things.”
Sylvan Hills turned up the heat in the second quarter..
The Bears started the quarter in the middle of a long drive that had started at the Lions' 43-yard line. Sylvan Hills almost took half of the quarter, but with 7:46 left, Sylvan Hills found the end zone again.
Junior quarterback Corey Washington scored from 2 yards out on a quarterback keeper. Persson’s extra point was good and the lead grew to 14-0 for the Bears.
The Lions got the ball on the kickoff at their own 4-yard line. They could not move the ball and were close to a safety on second and third down.
Then, on fourth down, Searcy fumbled the ball in the end zone but was able to get the punt off. That set Sylvan Hills up deep in Searcy territory at the Lions' 38-yard line.
It did not take long for the Bears to take advantage of the great field position. With 5:53 left in the second quarter, Cunningham broke off another big run, this time a 38-yard touchdown for his second of the night. The extra point was good and Sylvan Hills extended the lead to 21-0.
Searcy was moving and got on the Sylvan Hills side of the field before junior quarterback Ckyler Tengler threw an interception that killed the drive and any momentum the Lions had.
At the half, Sylvan Hills held a dominant 28-0 lead after junior wide receiver Xavier Okafor scored on a 40-yard touchdown with 1:56 left in the half and the extra point was good.
Early in the third quarter, Sylvan Hills put the game away.
With 9:15 left in the third quarter, senior running back Deangelo Smith found the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good and Sylvan Hills led 34-0.
The Bears started the mercy rule soon after that score with 6:31 left in the third quarter. Sophomore Keshaun Jackson scored a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the mercy rule was in effect with a 41-0 lead.
The Lions found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run by junior running back Reid Miles with 9:25 left in the game. The extra point was good to set the final score.
