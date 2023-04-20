KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes made a bold promise to Chiefs president Mark Donovan at one point last season, knowing full well that the NFL draft would be coming to Kansas City for the first time the last weekend in April.

"I was going to make sure they say 'World Champion Kansas City Chiefs' whenever they announce our pick," Mahomes said, "and I held my word to that, and I don't know it's ever been able to be said in the host city."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.