DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists with no turnovers, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 on Thursday night.
In a matchup of two of the NBA's hottest teams, Phoenix (35-9) finished a sweep of its season-high, five-game road trip and won its ninth straight against the Mavericks by outscoring Dallas 35-19 in the fourth quarter. Paul scored 10 points in the fourth.
"Chris knows when to go," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "He showed that again in the fourth quarter."
Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Jalen Brunson added 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (26-20), who had won four straight games and 10 of their last 11.
"That's a team that's been running through the league here of late," Suns coach Monty Williams. "To beat them on their home floor like that is huge."
After Mikal Bridges' floater gave Phoenix a 101-99 lead with 2:56 left, Bismack Biyombo – playing only his seventh game this season after joining the Suns this month – followed his free throw with a dunk to give Phoenix a 104-99 lead. Paul's 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go was the clincher, putting the Suns ahead 107-99.
Doncic had 24 points through three quarters – giving him 20 or more points in nine straight games – but went to the bench in the period's closing seconds after hurting his neck on a hard fall. He played eight minutes in the fourth, hitting 2 of 3 shots from the floor with none behind the arc.
"My neck's not an excuse," said Doncic, who had eight turnovers and said he might have lost some steam in the fourth quarter. "But man, they're the best record in the league. We were right there."
The Suns won despite shooting a season-worst 22.2% on 3-pointers (8 for 36), including missing 17 straight in the first half. But they forced a Mavericks team that was second in the NBA averaging 12.4 turnovers into 19 and outscored Dallas 31-7 on points off turnovers.
Paul has an NBA-best 49 career games with double-digit assists and no turnovers.
"He pushes everybody," Booker said of the 11-time All-Star. "He's very vocal."
PELICANS 102, KNICKS 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hart added 17 points and New Orleans beat New York.
Brandon Ingram and Devonte' Graham each had 15 points for New Orleans, with Jose Alvarado adding 13 and Herbert Jones scoring 11.
RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 for the Knicks, with Robinson adding 15 rebounds.
New Orleans only led 46-42 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 32-12 run, which culminated with Hart making three free throws with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
