PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne both scored 19 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their franchise-record 18th win in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Thursday night.
Johnson and Payne sparked a stellar effort from the Suns bench, which finished with 48 points. Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix improved to 19-3 for the season.
"I haven't talked about streaks of any kind just because we have been so focused on improving," Suns coach Monty Williams said of the run that's lasted more than a month. "But it is really cool to be a part of something like that."
Phoenix won despite not having leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season. The two-time All-Star suffered a left hamstring injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
Seven Suns scored in double figures in a balanced effort. Phoenix shot 54% from the field.
"It is hard to win in this league and we are not satisfied but it is special," Williams said. "To do it in front of our fan base, in a special city like this with the history of this franchise is pretty cool and I want our guys to enjoy it."
Phoenix shot 76% in the second quarter and led 69-51 by halftime. Payne had 11 points in the second quarter.
The Pistons fought back in the third on a 17-0 run to get within 80-79 after a 3-pointer by rookie Cade Cunningham. It appeared that Detroit tied it at 82 moments later, but a 3-point shot by Hamidou Diallo was ruled to have come after the 24-second clock expired.
"When we play like that, we can win games," Pistons center Isaiah Stewart said.
Phoenix stopped the rally when Payne hit two free throws and Landry Shamet made a 3, enabling Phoenix to take a six-point lead after three.
"We came out there and just did our job as usual," Payne said about the bench.
Detroit did get within five points in the fourth quarter a few times, the last with 2:57 remaining at 104-99 on Saddiq Bey's 3-pointer, but Jae Crowder connected from behind the arc to keep the Pistons chasing. Chris Paul finished with 12 points and 12 assists.
The Suns have not lost since Oct. 27, when Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer as time ran out for a 110-107 victory.
Jerami Grant had 34 points for Detroit, which fell to 2-10 on the road. Cunningham — last year's No. 1 overall draft pick — scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
"We'll learn from it," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "We had some growth."
Grizzlies rout Thunder by 73 to set NBA mark for win margin
GRIZZLES 152, THUNDER 79
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis broke the NBA record for margin of victory, beating Oklahoma City.
The 73-point spread easily topped the previous mark, which was Cleveland's 68-point win over Miami. The Cavaliers beat the Heat 148-80 on Dec. 17, 1991.
Memphis used 12 players and nine of them reached double figures in scoring, with Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 27 points leading the way for the Grizzlies. Memphis was without its best player, injured guard Ja Morant.
It was 72-36 at halftime and the Grizzlies just kept adding to the lead, eventually pulling ahead by as many as 78 points.
The Grizzlies set a franchise record for shooting, making 62.5% of their shots. De'Anthony Melton scored 19 points, Santi Aldama had 18 and John Konchar added 17 for the Grizzlies — and none of those three players even started.
RAPTORS 97, BUCKS 93
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 and Toronto took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence to stop Milwaukee's eight-game winning streak.
Antetokounmpo was out because of soreness in his right calf, a day after he scored 40 points as the Bucks beat Charlotte 127-125. The two-time NBA MVP sat out for the first time since Nov. 12, when he missed an overtime loss at Boston because of a sprained right ankle.
Scottie Barnes scored 13 points as the Raptors won for the first time in four games and snapped a five-game home losing streak, their longest since January 2011.
Jrue Holiday scored 26 points and Khris Middleton had 22 for the Bucks, who lost for the first time since a Nov. 14 defeat at Atlanta.
BULLS 119, KNICKS 115
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each added 27, and Chicago held off New York.
Those three were the only Bulls players to score in the fourth quarter, but it was just enough after the Knicks had erased a 21-point deficit to take the lead.
DeRozan scored 18 points in the fourth, including the Bulls' final six. LaVine had given Chicago the lead by making two free throws with 53 seconds left after the game was tied at 111.
Julius Randle had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but missed two free throws and had a turnover that led to LaVine's free throws. The Knicks (11-11) fell to .500 for the first time this season after starting 5-1.
New York was without starting forward RJ Barrett because of illness along with center Nerlens Noel because of a sore right knee. Then the Knicks lost another center when Taj Gibson was ejected in the first quarter.
SPURS 114, TRAIL BLAZERS 83
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bryn Forbes had 18 points off the bench and San Antonio extended its winning streak to a season-high three games with a victory over shorthanded Portland.
Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for the Spurs.
The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Blazers. Portland was led by CJ McCollum and Norman Powell with 16 points each. Powell had missed the last two games with a bruised right quadriceps.
The Blazers were without All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who is out with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Portland announced on Wednesday that Lillard will miss 10 days before being re-evaluated.
Anfernee Simons started in Lillard's place but left in the first quarter after rolling his right ankle and did not return.
