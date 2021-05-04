CLEVELAND (AP) — Not themselves for long stretches and struggling with a team going nowhere, the Suns finally showed up in overtime.
Did they ever.
"We stayed the course," Chris Paul said. "We came out and put the game away."
Devin Booker scored 31 points, Paul added 23 and 16 assists and Phoenix scored the first 15 points of OT to outlast the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 for their fifth straight win, keeping the Suns even with Utah atop the Western Conference standings.
Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked, had a block and assist in the opening minutes of overtime and Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes.
"We punched them first, jumped out to that lead and kept going," said Bridges, who scored 22 and made four 3-pointers.
The Suns (47-18) are tied with Jazz for the West's best record.
Phoenix let a late lead in regulation slip away to Cleveland, which was missing six players, including starting point guard Darius Garland, with injuries but battled one of the NBA's best teams for 50 minutes before wilting.
"We ran out of gas," said Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who only had a seven-man rotation. "Our guys gave us what they had. Phoenix made us pay for some mistakes early in OT."
Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 32 points and Collin Sexton 29 for Cleveland, which dropped its seventh straight.
Okoro muscled inside for a layup — on a play the Cavs ran for him out of a timeout — with 24.9 seconds left to tie it 114-all. The Suns had one last chance in regulation, but Booker dribbled himself into a bad situation in the corner and had to force up a long shot at the horn that missed.
Booker opened OT with a bucket and Bridges took it from there.
His first 3 made it 119-114, his dunk put the Suns up seven, and then shortly after swatting away Cedi Osman's drive, Bridges hit his second 3 to make it 129-114.
Ball game.
"He's the consummate team guy," Paul said of Bridges. "When he's going, we go."
SPECIAL SIGNING
Earlier in the day, Cleveland signed veteran center Anderson Varejão to a 10-day contract, more of a ceremonial move to close his NBA career and celebrate 12 seasons with the Cavs.
Varejão was active but did not dress or play, disappointing some fans who had hoped to see the popular Brazilian get his first action for the Cavs since 2016.
The team played a video during a timeout in the first quarter to welcome back Varejão, who waved to the crowd.
Bickerstaff is confident having Varejão around for even a short period will benefit the team's young players.
"He's a mentor," Bickerstaff said. "He's got a wealth of experience and knowledge and he embodies the things that we talk about wanting to be. For him, he can choose to live anywhere in the world. He lives in Cleveland and has made Cleveland his home.
"When I think about how he played the game, we talk about people who compete, we talk about people who are selfless and he was those two things personified."
BUCKS 124, NETS 118
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Nets for the second time in three days.
Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 103-97 with 10 minutes left, but it responded with an 18-1 run to clinch a fifth straight playoff appearance.
Brooklyn cut the margin to four with 1:02 left, but Antetokounmpo sank a pair of free throws and Jrue Holiday made a steal in the final minute to seal the victory.
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points for the Nets, and Kevin Durant had 32.
Khris Middleton and Holiday each had 23 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo also grabbed 12 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 10 points and 15 boards.
HORNETS 102, PISTONS 99
DETROIT (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a victory over the Pistons.
Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.
Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points for Detroit.
The Hornets are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and are in solid shape to make it at least to the play-in round. They are two games behind seventh-place Boston.
Charlotte was without Miles Bridges, who was out because of health and safety protocols.
MAVERICKS 127, HEAT 113
MIAMI (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Luka Doncic added 23 points and the Mavericks moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference by topping the short-handed Heat.
Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 19 for Miami, which remained No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, ruled out about two hours before the game with flu-like symptoms — not anything related to the coronavirus, the team said.
Trevor Ariza scored 16 of his 18 points in the first quarter for Miami. Gabe Vincent and Kendrick Nunn each scored 14 and Bam Adebayo finished with 11 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Heat.
PELICANS 108, WARRIORS 103
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball hit seven 3-pointers and capped a 33-point performance with a step-back jumper with 25.3 seconds left, followed by four free throws in the final 15 seconds, and the Pelicans pulled out a crucial victory over the Warriors.
Stephen Curry, who had 37 points and hit eight 3s, missed a deep jumper that could have given Golden State the lead in the final 20 seconds. Mychal Mulder briefly appeared to have a long offensive rebound in his grasp when Zion Williamson stole it and drew a clear path foul from Draymond Green.
Williamson, who had 23 points and 12 rebounds, hit his free throws. The Warriors then fouled Ball twice more after that, but Ball didn't miss and New Orleans pulled within three games of a Western Conference play-in position with six contests remaining.
KINGS 103, THUNDER 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Kings beat the Thunder for their third straight win.
It was the seventh double-double of Hield's five-year career. He made just 5 of 16 shots, but he fell one rebound short of his career high.
Terence Davis scored 18 points and Delon Wright had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, who have won six of nine and still hope to qualify for the play-in tournament by reaching the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento began the night four games behind San Antonio for 10th place. The Kings have seven games remaining.
Darius Bazley had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost four straight and 21 of 23. Gabriel Deck scored 16 points and Moses Brown had 17 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.