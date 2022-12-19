SEARCY — Sage Hawley had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Aubrey Isbell added 22 points to lead Harding to an 83-65 victory over Henderson State on Saturday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Duke Wells Center.

It was a matchup of two teams undefeated in conference play. With the victory, Harding’s eighth straight, the Lady Bisons moved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the GAC. Henderson State lost for the first time at home this season and fell to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in conference.

