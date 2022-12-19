SEARCY — Sage Hawley had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Aubrey Isbell added 22 points to lead Harding to an 83-65 victory over Henderson State on Saturday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Duke Wells Center.
It was a matchup of two teams undefeated in conference play. With the victory, Harding’s eighth straight, the Lady Bisons moved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the GAC. Henderson State lost for the first time at home this season and fell to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in conference.
Hawley shot 9 of 20 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line for her fifth game with 20 or more points this season and her third straight.
Isbell made 10 of 13 shots to score more than 20 points for the second time this season. Jacie Evans added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kendrick Bailey made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Harding scored 29 points in the first quarter, its highest-scoring first quarter of the season, and controlled the game throughout. The Lady Bisons shot 10 of 14 from the field in the first quarter and made all seven of their free-throw attempts.
Harding limited Henderson State to 3-of-13 shooting in the second quarter and pushed its lead to as many as 18 before going to the break with a 45-29 lead.
Hawley notched her fifth double-double of the season in the first half. She had 20 points and 11 rebounds at the break. Isbell made her first five shots and scored 12 in the first half.
Harding held a 28-10 advantage in the paint in the first half.
Harding made 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers from Kendrick Bailey as the Lady Bisons continued to pull away. Harding led 70-46 after three quarters.
Henderson State cut the lead to 16 points in the fourth quarter but got no closer.
Harding has a long break before its next action. The Lady Bisons play next at East Central in Ada, Oklahoma, on Jan. 5.
Bisons Men
ARKADELPHIA – Junior Taylor Currie had 18 points and eight rebounds and was one of four Harding players in double figures but the Bisons fell 87-66 to Henderson State on Saturday in Great American Conference men’s basketball play at the Duke Wells Center.
It was Harding’s final game of 2022. The Bisons (4-6, 0-4) will next play East Central in Ada, Oklahoma, on Jan. 5, 2023. Henderson State improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in conference.
Currie, the leading scorer in the GAC, shot 6 of 12 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Keyln McBride made four of Harding’s seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 12 points. Robert Chougkaz tied his season high with 11 points, and Stetson Smithson scored 10.
Henderson State averaged only 5.4 3-pointers made per game entering Saturday’s contest but made eight from long range in the first half and led 48-28 at the break. The Reddies connected on a season-high 12 3-pointers for the game.
Harding shot 36 percent in the first half. Currie led the team with nine points, and McBride made two 3-pointers to score six points.
Harding pulled within 16 points early in the second half but got no closer.
