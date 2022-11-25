Evans

Harding senior guard Jacie Evans breaks free in transition during the Lady Bisons' 57-20 blowout victory over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez during tournament play over the Thanksgiving holiday.

 Jeff Montgomery | Harding University

The Harding women's basketball team held Puerto Rico-Mayaguez to 1-26 shooting in the second half as the Lady Bisons defeated the Tarzans in a record setting 57-20 win. The Lady Bisons improve to 4-3 on the season.

The 20 points allowed by the Lady Bisons was the fewest in a game in program history. UPR-Mayaguez shot 6-53 (11.3%) from the field and was 0-10 from the three-point line. Both the six made field goals and the 11.3% shooting percentage are the fewest allowed in program history by the Lady Bisons. It is also the ninth time Harding has held a team to 0 made three-pointers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.