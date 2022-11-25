The Harding women's basketball team held Puerto Rico-Mayaguez to 1-26 shooting in the second half as the Lady Bisons defeated the Tarzans in a record setting 57-20 win. The Lady Bisons improve to 4-3 on the season.
The 20 points allowed by the Lady Bisons was the fewest in a game in program history. UPR-Mayaguez shot 6-53 (11.3%) from the field and was 0-10 from the three-point line. Both the six made field goals and the 11.3% shooting percentage are the fewest allowed in program history by the Lady Bisons. It is also the ninth time Harding has held a team to 0 made three-pointers.
Jacie Evans led the Lady Bisons with ten points and ten rebounds, all coming in the first half, and earned her seventh career double-double and second of the season.
The Lady Bisons used a 17-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters to put the game out of reach and gave the Lady Bisons their fourth straight win away from home.
Harding shot 21-51 (41.2%) from the field. Rory Geer scored 10 points for the Lady Bisons. Sage Hawley added eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Aubrey Isbell had nine points including going 7-8 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Bisons dominated the front court, outscoring their opponent 34-2 in the paint.
Harding separated themselves in the second quarter using an 8-0 run to end the half and pushing their lead to 34-15.
The Lady Bisons led for 39:17.
Harding will return to the Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Thursday, December 1 as they open GAC play against Ouachita Baptist at 5:30 p.m.
