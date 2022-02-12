For the first time in recent history, the Bald Knob Bulldogs knocked off Harding Academy.
Bald Knob’s Micah Story converted a three-point play with 1.3 seconds left to propel the Bulldogs to a 40-37 win over the Wildcats on Friday night at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy was taking the ball out near its bench with 4.7 seconds left. Story intercepted an inbounds pass from Jackson Fox to Kyle Ferrie. Story drove to the basket and hit a layup while being fouled by Ferrie.
Fox had a chance to tie it with a long 3-pointer from just inside the half court line, but the shot just hit the backboard.
“We had four fouls to give, and we were giving those fouls,” Bald Knob coach Madison Leach said. “On one of those we gave, we got that steal on the side.
“It was huge to get that win. Our book keeper Brent Roberts is kind of a historian of Bald Knob basketball, and he can’t remember the last time that Bald Knob beat Harding in senior boys. We talked about that before the game about how big that would be.”
The win got Bald Knob out of the 8-9 game for the 3A-2 district tournament, which starts Monday at Riverview High School.
“We have to win one less game in order to make the regionals,” Leach said.
Bald Knob led the entire first half, including 14-6 with 6:36 left in the first half following a free throw by Braden Davis.
Harding Academy outscored Bald Knob 10-3 the remainder of the half to trial 17-16 at halftime. Harding Academy’s Wyatt Simmons scored 6 points during the run while Kayden Swindle scored 4.
Davis led Bald Knob with 16 points. Story had 8. Javien Smith scored 6. Travis Kersey had 4. Scoring 3 each were Elijah Bradley and Samuel Brewer.
Simmons led Harding Academy with 9 points. Levi Mercer had 6. Ferrie scored 5. Sikan Akpanudo and Swindle had 4 points each. Scoring 2 apiece were Fox, Landon Koch and Kade Smith.
