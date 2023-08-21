Mets Braves Baseball

New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — While it's too late to make much of a difference this season, the New York Mets are finally having a bit of fun.

DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as the Mets won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the MLB-leading Braves 10-4 on Monday night despite two homers by Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.