Riverview Lady Raiders soccer

The Lady Raiders advanced to the second round of the 3A State soccer tournament at Bergman with 7-0 shutout victory over Harmony Grove in their opener on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Raiders moved on to the quarterfinal round where they faced West No. 2 seed Green Forest in the 2 pm game. The Lady Raiders, coached by Rebecca Camp and Brett Woodworth, were still undefeated as of Thursday with an 8-0-1 record.

