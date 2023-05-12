Riverview Lady Raiders soccer
The Lady Raiders advanced to the second round of the 3A State soccer tournament at Bergman with 7-0 shutout victory over Harmony Grove in their opener on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Raiders moved on to the quarterfinal round where they faced West No. 2 seed Green Forest in the 2 pm game. The Lady Raiders, coached by Rebecca Camp and Brett Woodworth, were still undefeated as of Thursday with an 8-0-1 record.
The Tigers met the end of their road in the opening round of the 3A State baseball tournament in a hard-fought 3-2 loss to top seed Gosnell on Thursday. The Tigers, who finished third in the 3A-6 Conference during the regular season behind Harding Academy and Rose Bud, played at their highest level at the right time, advancing in the first round of the 3A-3 Regional Tournament with an inspired performance on the mound from sophomore pitcher Cade Rolland. The Tigers finished the season with a final record of 14-13, and have a number of talented underclassmen returning next season.
Beebe Lady Badgers softball
The Lady Badgers softball team were upset in the first round of the 5A State softball tournament as they fell to the Central No. 4 seed White Hall Lady Bulldogs in a 7-4 heartbreaker. Beebe was considered one of the favorites to win it all heading into the tournament after sweeping the 5A-Central Conference during the regular season. The Lady Badgers ended their season with a 26-4 record.
Searcy Lady Lions softball
The Lady Lions were shut out in their 5A State tournament opener to dominate Van Buren, 4-0. The Lady Lions will return many of their starters next season, including pitcher Abbygail Busby, who will return for her senior season. Searcy finished the season with a 13-7 record.
