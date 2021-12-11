LITTLE ROCK — It was definitely a tale of two halves.
Harding Academy, trailing 12-3 at halftime, scored 23 third-quarter points en route to a 47-25 win over Prescott to win it’s third consecutive Class 3A state championship. With the win, Harding Academy ends its season at 13-2. Prescott is 14-1.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evan said. “It was a tremendous job by our players not panicking. It’s pretty easy to panic in those moments. It was a really good job by our staff.
“I’m very pleased to be associated with Harding Academy. I’m down here being interviewed by default. I’m surrounded by some world-class coaches and some unbelievable young men who trust what we do. I’m just humbled to be here right now.”
Harding Academy could not get any offense going in the first half, with Kyle Ferrie kicking a 27-yard field goal with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Prescott scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 64-yard turn by Jacaylon Zachery and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Carston Poole to Eric Grigsby.
The Wildcats got the ball to start the second half and cut the deficit to 12-10 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kade Smith to Andrew Miller with 8:52 left in the third quarter.
After a Prescott turnover, Harding Academy took a 16-12 lead on a 10-yard run by Smith with 7:43 left inn the third quarter.
Ferrie kicked his second field goal of the game from 36 yards to give the Wildcats a 19-12 lead. Landon Koch then scored on a 58-yard pass from Smith to make the score 26-12.
Prescott responded with a touchdown from Poole to Zachery early in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats scored the next 21 points to lead 47-18.
Smith earned the most valuable player honors — his second this calendar year. He was MVP of the Class 3A state baseball tournament in May.
Smith completed 9 of 15 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 115 yards on 13 carries, scoring three times.
Andrew Miller led Harding Academy with 157 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Peyton Cole led Harding Academy with 8 tackles. Eli Wallis and Ryan McGaha had 7 tackles each. Cooper Welch, Aaron Chism and Levi Mercer had 6 tackles each.
Wallis and Sikan Akpanudo each had an interception for the Wildcats.
Zachery led the Curley Wolves with 165 yards rushing on 10 carries. Poole completed 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards.
