Two Harding Academy Wildcats baseball players will play together one more time in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Gavin Alveti and Chris Anderson are members of the East squad, which takes on the West in the annual all-star doubleheader at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas on June 24. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Alveti and Anderson helped the Wildcats win back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.
Alveti, who was the ace of the pitching staff, was 9-1 on the mound. He appeared in 13 games. He had a 1.43 earned run average and struck out 98 batters in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
At the plate, Alveti hit .538, going 42 for 78. He had 17 doubles and 3 home runs. He also knocked in 39 runs. He struck out only 7 times. Alveti also played catcher for the Wildcats when he wasn’t pitching. He committed only 5 errors in 172 chances.
Anderson hit .422, going 43 for 102. He had 12 doubles, 3 triples and 2 homers. He also had 35 RBIs. He played outfield and pitched. On the mound, Anderson had 17 strikeouts in 9 innings pitched. In the outfield, he committed only 2 errors in 31 chances. He had 3 assists.
“Gavin Alveti and Chris Anderson had tremendous senior seasons and are, no doubt, deserving of this great honor,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said of his players being picked for the all-star game. “They have both displayed so many baseball weapons on the field.”
Fullerton said Anderson is a “true 5-tool high school baseball player.”
“He hits for power and average and is a great runner,” Fullerton said. “He also has a tremendous arm in the outfield and can cover ground as a fielder from gap to gap.”
Fullerton said Alveti has been a threat as both a hitter and catcher for years.
“Becoming such a feared weapon on the mound this year has just completed his arsenal as one of the most complete high school baseball players I’ve seen,” Fullerton said. “Both Chris and Gavin are also leaders with strong character, and they are such a joy to be around. Coach Vaughn, Coach Parker, Coach Campbell and I love an appreciation these two and couldn’t be more happy for them and their awesome families.”
Alveti said being picked for the all-star game is a huge honor.
“I really didn’t know much about the all-star game, but then I heard some of the other names and amazing athletes thot got picked as well, I’m super honored to even be a part of this,” Alveti said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was strong enough to pick up a bat. My dad was drafted out of high school so I kind of didn’t have a choice.”
Alveti said representing Harding Academy meant “everything” to him.
“Harding represents so much good, and being able to put on that jersey every day and try to represent God in everything I do was such a huge honor for me,” he said. “I came to Harding in the ninth grade, knowing how historic and accomplished this program was but not knowing why. After getting to be a part of it, and understanding why Harding Academy baseball has the success it had, the fact that I was able to contribute in a big way to bring two more state titles to the school is something I will cherish forever.”
Alveti said he played football up until the ninth grade when he moved to Harding Academy.
“It was around the time I started getting recruited for college baseball, so I decided it was best for me to put my focus into baseball,” he said. “I played tennis for fun this past fall though, and it was a lot of fun to try something new.”
Alveti will attend Connor State College in Oklahoma and play baseball.
“It’s a small junior college that has a lot of history,” he said. “I plan on attending a four-year university afterwards and hopefully playing professional baseball after college.”
Anderson said it’s an honor to be picked for the all-star game.
“Being selected to play in the all-star game is the biggest honor I have received in baseball,” he said.
Anderson started playing baseball when he was 10 years old.
“What playing for Harding Academy means to me is hard to put into words to completely describe the experience,” he said. “This school and baseball program are so special, from the coaches to the players to the managers to the families and to the the fans. I have been at Harding Academy since I was 3 years old. I watched the baseball team through the years and could not wait to be older and be a Wildcat baseball player.
“Playing for this school and baseball program is something I will never forget.”
Anderson said winning two state titles is a huge accomplishment.
“When we won the title in 2021 with no seniors, we knew we would be favored to win it again in 2022,” he sad. “To overcome all the challenges thrown as us this year while taking every team’s best shot and still win it for our school made it even more of an accomplishment.”
Anderson said he is undecided about his plans for college but is talking to a couple of teams.
“This summer, I am working and playing on the Searcy American Legion baseball team for Coach Parker and Coach Dunavan,” Anderson said. “They are great coaches and working to build this program up for this area. I am excited to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.