Star City's near-perfect free throw shooting was the difference maker in a 52-39 victory over the Searcy Lady Lions on Monday night in Searcy.
The Bulldogs made 28 of 32 from the free throw line while Searcy only went 5 of 12 from the line.
The Bulldogs' offense was the more aggressive of the two all night and Star City pounded the paint as often as it could.
In the first half, the Lady Lions kept the game close despite Star City going 12 of 14 from the line in the half.
The defense in the middle by senior Merideth Webber was a huge factor in the first half. She didn't get much in the way of points but she had more than four blocks and altered shots because of her length and fundamentals in the post.
"That's something I have been working on for years," Webber said. " I just want to swat at it because I'm so much bigger than everybody. I just want to hit it out of there. I've really been working on that these last couple of years keeping in my head, 'Keep your hands up, you're still tall but it comes off cleaner' and it keeps my team out of foul trouble."
With under two minutes left until halftime, Star City senior Janiya Johnson went on a run on her own to score the final seven points of the half to give the Bulldogs a 27-20 lead.
In the second half, Star City again made frequent trips to the free throw line. The Bulldogs went 16 of 18 in the second half from the line.
Johnson had 10 points in the second half to give her 21 on the night.
Junior Blair Henry for the Lady Lions led the team in scoring with nine points off the bench with five of those coming in the second half.
"It's a little nerve-racking, but when you have your team around you that's like your family; it really just hypes you up and it gets you in the groove," Henry said. "So you go in there and take care of business."
The Bulldogs made two big runs -- one in the third quarter and one in the fourth -- to put the game out of reach for Searcy.
Searcy was held to only three field goals in the fourth quarter.
Searcy will be on the road against Greenbrier on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
