CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers to highlight a five-RBI performance and position himself in the Triple Crown discussion, helping the St. Louis Cardinals roll to an 8-3 win Thursday over the Chicago Cubs.
Goldschmidt increased his NL-leading RBI total to 105 and also leads the NL in batting average (.339). He is second to Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies (35) in home runs, and Thursday was the the third time this season Goldschmidt had a multi-homer game and the 23rd time in his career.
"If something like that (the Triple Crown) happened, it would be a miracle," Goldschmidt said. "So to think that's realistic is probably pretty far-fetched. It would be amazing, but to think that's a goal for anyone is a crazy standard."
Goldschmidt, Corey Dickerson and Tommy Edman collected three hits apiece as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and concluded a 6-2 trip.
Dickerson set an expansion-era franchise record for consecutive hits — 10 in 10 consecutive plate appearances. He sparked a three-run first inning with an RBI single for his ninth consecutive hit, breaking the previous mark of eight held by Curt Flood (1964, 1968), Felix Jose (1991) and Fernando Tatis (1998).
The Cardinals collected 16 hits even without slugger Nolan Arenado, who returned to St. Louis to attend the birth of his first child. But that was plenty of support for Dakota Hudson (7-6), who pitched a season-high seven innings of five-hit ball.
The Cubs lost for the fourth time in six games. Starter Marcus Stroman (3-6) gave up 11 hits and five runs, all earned, in five innings. It was one more hit than he'd surrendered against them on June 3.
"It looked like it just took (Stroman) a minute to get going, and I don't think he found that rhythm out of the stretch," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He was in (the stretch) a lot. They were jumping on him early in the count sometimes."
Nolan Gorman followed Dickerson's first-inning hit with an RBI single, and Tyler O'Neill capped it with a sacrifice fly.
Goldschmidt hit a two-run single in the fourth off Stroman, then smacked a solo shot that landed near the top of the left-field bleachers off Sean Newcomb in the sixth and had a two-run shot in the eighth off Kervin Castro.
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ provided the bulk of the Cubs' offense, hitting a double and scoring on a throwing error by Edman in the second, and following that with an RBI single in the third. Happ also hit a double that eluded right fielder Lars Nootbaar to score Nico Hoerner in the eighth.
PHILLIES 4, REDS 0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his second career nine-inning shutout as Philadelphia closed out a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.
Edmundo Sosa had three RBIs, and Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 35th homer of the season.
Nola (9-10) cruised through the first seven innings on only 69 pitches while yielding only a single to Donovan Solano. In the eighth, he allowed back-to-back singles to Aristides Aquino and Alejo Lopez before getting three Reds to strike out swinging, ending the threat.
Nola struck out two in the ninth before getting Aquino to bounce back to the mound to end it on his 101st pitch.
Schwarber got the scoring going with a blast off Reds starter Justin Dunn (1-2) that was measured at 456 feet; the 11th player in franchise history to hit 35 or more homers in a season.
MARINERS 3, GUARDIANS 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle's offense and Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings in Seattle's 3-1 win over Cleveland.
Haniger stayed hot at the plate, taking Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie (9-10) deep to left-center field just three batters into the game. Haniger has homered in three of the past four games and is hitting .313 in 17 games since coming off the injured list.
Cleveland's only run off Gonzales (9-12) came in the first when Steven Kwan doubled and scored on José Ramírez's infield groundball. Gonzales retired 16 of his final 18 batters — including 12 straight. Andrés Muñoz got his third save.
McKenzie retired 18 of the final 20 batters he faced, ending the day with four strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
METS 3, ROCKIES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball to lead New York over Colorado.
Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer off the advertising signage in left field during a three-run third. The Mets increased their NL East lead over the idle Atlanta Braves to two games.
DeGrom (3-1) retired the first 13 batters, eventually allowing three hits and walking one. Adam Ottavino threw a perfect ninth for his first save since Sept. 1, 2021, when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.
Ryan Feltner (2-5) lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged three runs on six hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out two.
ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 3, 11 INNINGS
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles went on to beat Chicago in 11 innings.
Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single, but it was Stowers who saved it for Baltimore in the ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder, playing in his seventh career game, sent an 0-2 pitch from Liam Hendriks over the wall in right-center field. Hendriks had converted 19 save chances in a row before that.
Félix Bautista (4-3) retired all six of his hitters in the 10th and 11th, preventing the White Sox from even advancing an automatic runner to third. The Orioles blew a first-and-third, nobody-out chance in the 10th.
They had that opportunity again an inning later when Adley Rutschman hit a leadoff single against Jake Diekman (5-3). Santander followed with a line drive over the center fielder. That was Baltimore's third unearned run of the game, including Stowers' solo homer.
Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles allowed one earned run and nine hits in seven innings. Chicago's Lance Lynn allowed one earned run and three hits in six innings.
RAYS 8, ANGELS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen won his third consecutive start, Manuel Margot got four hits and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles Angels to complete a four-game sweep.
Rasmussen (9-4) gave up one run, six hits and struck out nine over 5 1 /3 innings.
Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer during a five-run third for Tampa Bay, which has won 11 of 13 and holds the top AL wild-card spot.
Taylor Ward hit a solo home run in the fourth for the Angels, who have lost nine of 10.
Patrick Sandoval (4-9) allowed five runs — one earned — and five hits over six innings in his first start since a four-hit shutout of Detroit last Friday.
