HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — St. John's beat No. 4 UConn for the first time in 11 years on Tuesday, giving the Red Storm a signature win for its NCAA Tournament resume.
Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and Jayla Everett added 17 in the 69-64 upset.
It was St. John's it 20th win of the season (20-7, 11-7 Big East), and came three days after the team scored just 38 points in a 23-point loss to Marquette.
"It's just an unbelievable win for our program and these kids," coach Joe Tartamella said. "They've been waiting for a game like this all year and I'm just so proud of them."
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points while Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of its 29th regular-season conference title and 10th in a row.
St. John's led the game for more than 28 minutes and by as much as nine points in the first half.
UConn had a chance to tie it at 62 late, but Caroline Ducharme missed her short jumper badly and Jayla Everett hit a baseline jumper to extend the lead to four points.
UConn was then forced to foul and Bailey hit four key free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
"We didn't get down on ourselves," Patterson said. "We just continued to play and see it through and then we were able to go to some really good people at the end and we were able to get it done."
St. John's held UConn to 35.5% shooting and outrebounded the Huskies 42-37.
The Red Storm led 35-30 at the half.
But Nika Muhl's 3-pointer to open the third quarter triggered an 13-0 run, giving the Huskies a 43-35 lead, their first advantage since it was 7-5 in the first quarter.
A technical foul on Aaliyah Edwards after an offensive rebound attempt, led to a 4-point possession for St. John's, which tied the game at 43.
A conventional 3-point play by Everett gave St. John's a 51-48 lead heading into the fourth and they pushed the lead to six points with six minutes to play.
"It would have been a sin if they would have lost the game," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "They played so well and so hard."
UConn won the first meeting between the two teams by 30 points in January.
"This is it," Auriemma said. "This is who we are right now."
No. 7 MARYLAND 96, No. 6 IOWA 68
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers, and Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and Iowa their worst loss of the season.
Iowa's loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lavender Briggs added a season-high 19 points and Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), who held Iowa — the nation's top-scoring and best-shooting team — to season worsts in points and field-goal percentage (34.8%).
Briggs was the primary defender on Clark, who had 18 points, her second lowest-scoring game of the season. Gabbie Marshall made five 3s and scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (22-6, 14-3).
No. 15 VILLANOVA 67, DEPAUL 64
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Christina Dalce broke Villanova's single-season record for blocks with 66 and the Wildcats held off DePaul.
Lucy Olsen made two free throws with three seconds left in the third quarter to give Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East) a 56-42 lead. But the Wildcats only made two field goals in the opening nine minutes of the fourth quarter as DePaul used a 18-5 run to get within 61-60 with 2:01 left.
Siegrist made four straight free throws in the final minute and Brooke Mullin added a basket with 16 seconds left for a seven-point lead.
Aneesah Morrow had 29 points and 19 rebounds for DePaul (15-14, 8-10).
