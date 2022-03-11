SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night.
Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons beginning in 1992.
The milestone came in Popovich's 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.
Unsurprisingly, the evening was met with zero fanfare. That is, until the end — players mobbed Popovich when the game was over, jumping around and hugging him until he could break free and headed to the locker room.
"It's just a testament to a whole lot of people," Popovich said. "Something like this does not belong to one individual. Basketball's a team sport. You preach to your players that they have to do it together and that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I've been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.
"All of us share in this record. It's not mine. It's ours, here in the city."
Praise or celebration of any achievement is brusquely deflected or simply ignored by Popovich. To hear Popovich explain it, he simply shows up to work and rolls the ball onto the court.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
He is the fourth coach, going back to the end of the NBA's first season, to stand atop the wins list. Red Auerbach held the mark for about a half-century, followed by Lenny Wilkens, followed by Nelson — and now, Popovich.
"The ironic thing about this is Nellie gave me a job when I didn't have one back in '92," Popovich said. "He took me on. To be in this position, as the same breath as him, is in my opinion undeserving and quite awkward because he was so wonderful in saving my family's ass. So, it's ironic that I'm sitting here in this situation."
Popovich's first stint in San Antonio ended in 1992, working for Larry Brown — until the whole coaching staff got fired. That's when Popovich got a job as an assistant in Golden State, working for Nelson for two seasons. He returned to the Spurs in 1994, and took over as coach in 1996.
The Spurs released a video from Nelson after the game, congratulating Popovich — who he called one of his best friends — and telling him how proud he is of his former assistant's accomplishments "and all the wonderful things you've done for basketball, worldwide."
"I'm so proud of you for doing it," Nelson said. "I couldn't wait for this day to happen."
Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history. He has coached NBA 75th Anniversary Team members David Robinson and Tim Duncan, future Hall of Fame members Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker as well as journeymen who found careers in San Antonio such as Danny Green and current NBA coaches Steve Kerr, Monty Williams, Ime Udoka and Doc Rivers.
"Gregg Popovich's success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it's only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins," NBA Commissioner Adam Siler said in a statement.
"His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career."
San Antonio won 50 games for a league record 18 straight seasons from 2000-2017 under Popovich.
The Spurs matched a league record with 22 straight playoff appearances but have missed two straight postseasons since their streak ended in 2017.
While the glory days seem distant, the 73-year-old Popovich continues plugging along.
Popovich joked that coaching Duncan, Parker and Ginobili had grown "boring" because they knew everything. The current roster is the antithesis of that.
This year's team is the youngest of Popovich's career. The Spurs have fully embraced a rebuild expedited by Kawhi Leonard's forced departure from San Antonio along with the retirement of the Big Three.
Dejounte Murray, who has emerged as the team's newest star, had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Spurs past the Jazz. Murray made two free throws with 4.8 seconds and 1 of 2 with a second remaining to seal the victory.
Murray's 17-footer tied the it at 84 with 5:28 remaining to close an 18-3 run by the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV made two of three free throws to put San Antonio up 96-95 for its first lead since Josh Richardson's 15-footer put them ahead 5-3 1:31 into the game.
Donovan Mitchell had 24 points for Utah, and and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Former Spurs forward Rudy Gay pulled Utah to 103-102 on a 3-pointer with 1.0 seconds left.
"None of us coach for records," Popovich said. "We do it for wins like tonight."
RAPTORS 117, SUNS 112
PHOENIX (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points and Toronto held off NBA-leading Phoenix.
Trent was 8 from 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 from the floor. He fell just short of his career high of 44 points set last season. He also had eight rebounds.
Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 10 assists for the Raptors.
Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, and Devin Booker had 22. Booker missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute and was held to three points in the fourth quarter.
GRIZZLIES 118, KNICKS 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant keyed a fourth-quarter rally by scoring 15 of his 37 points in the period to lead Memphis past New York.
Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. each finished with 13 points, with Jackson adding five blocks as part of a season-high 16 for Memphis.
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and RJ Barrett had 23 points.
CELTICS 114, PISTONS 103
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 22 points and eight rebounds and Boston beat Detroit for its fifth victory in a row.
Marcus Smart added 20 points, and Robert Williams III had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics. They have won 18 of 21 since a Jan. 21 loss dropped them a game below .500.
Cade Cunningham had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Central Division-trailing Pistons, who had won three in a row before falling Wednesday night to Chicago. Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant also scored 20 points.
HEAT 117, CAVALIERS 105
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 17 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 24 points and a pair of big third-quarter runs helped Miami beat Cleveland.
Tyler Herro scored 22 points, and Max Strus finished with 17 points for the Heat, who improved to 16-7 in games following a loss. The Heat had a 13-0 run early in the third to open up an eight-point lead, then had 11-0 run later in the quarter to build what was an 84-67 lead.
Adebayo was 11 for 16 from the field, 8 for 8 from the line.
Darius Garland had 24 points and 10 assists for Cleveland.
MAVERICKS 113, ROCKETS 100
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points, Dwight Powell had 26 and the Dallas Mavericks built a big lead and coasted past Houston.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 points and seven assists to help the Mavericks win for the sixth time in seven games and move to a season-high-tying 15 games above .500 at 41-26.
Doncic had 14 rebounds and Powell had 13 as the Mavericks outrebounded Houston 47-39.
Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher each had 17 points for Houston.
HAWKS 112, CLIPPERS 106
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 27 points to lead six Atlanta scorers in double figures and the Hawks held off Los Angeles.
With the game tied at 82 late in the third quarter, Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was ejected after drawing two technical fouls for objecting when called for traveling. Young's free throw gave Atlanta the lead. Danilo Gallinari followed with a 3-pointer and the Clippers led the rest of the way.
Ivica Zubac had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Reggie Jackson also scored 24 points.
HORNETS 142, PELICANS 120
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miles Bridges had 27 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier highlighted his 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and Charlotte routed undermanned New Orleans.
LaMelo Ball had 17 points, nine assists and three steals for Charlotte, which hit 22 3s (on 47 attempts) and shot 59.8% overall (52 of 87) to snap a two-game skid while sending New Orleans to its fourth straight loss.
Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans' first-round pick last summer, hit seven 3s and set his new game-high in points with 32 to go with a career-high nine rebounds.
MAGIC 118, TIMBERWOLVES 110
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mo Bamba scored 27 points and Orlando overcame an 18-point deficit to end Minnesota's winning streak at six games.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points, and Mo Wagner had 18 points in 13 minutes. Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota with 25 points. Karl Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
