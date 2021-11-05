ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In addition to Dejounte Murray shooting the 3-pointer better and scoring at a career-best clip, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said his point guard has shown marked improvement in his leadership abilities and knowing when to take games over.
Murray did both Friday night in the fourth quarter by taking over a close game in the Spurs' 102-89 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Murray finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals — six of those points, three assists and all of the steals coming in the final period. After Orlando cut it to 87-80, Murray answered with two baskets.
"Especially down the stretch when they cut it to seven, (Murray) kept his composure," Popovich said. "That's what it takes in the fourth quarter — solid, solid possessions to give us a chance to score."
Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White, Devin Vassell and Thaddeus Young each scored 12 points. Young, who added five assists, marvels at the growth that Murray has made.
"Dejounte has done a phenomenal job running this team," Young said. "He's taking that big step and his game has evolved. He's making threes, the midrange shot, he's getting to the basket at will and he's as tough as they come. On the defensive side he creates havoc. That's huge having our point guard clicking on all cylinders."
Murray's defense played a big role in Orlando turning the ball over 18 times — nine of those miscues coming in the final quarter.
Cole Anthony had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando. Anthony, who scored 13 fourth-quarter points, said Magic miscues cost his team a chance of pulling off a come-from-behind win.
"I had five (turnovers) and Jalen (Suggs) had five, so we've got to be better there," Anthony said. "I've got to play better. I took too many bad shots and played selfishly. Just got to play better."
Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which fell to 0-4 at home.
KNICKS 113, BUCKS 98
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds and New York overcame an early 21-point deficit and beat Milwaukee.
Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench, and RJ Barrett added 20 to help the Knicks stun the defending NBA champions on their home court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee, and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22.
Milwaukee made four 3-pointers out of the gate and made eight long-range shots overall to take a 38-17 advantage after one quarter. New York was 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the first quarter.
The Knicks cut the Bucks' lead to five points by the midpoint of the second quarter and trailed 63-56 at the half. New York stayed close throughout the third quarter and eventually tied it at 80 with 2:14 left in the period.
NETS 96, PISTONS 90
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added a triple-double and Brooklyn beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.
Durant shook off a poor shooting night by hitting three straight Brooklyn baskets down the stretch. He became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season, despite finishing 12 of 27 from the field.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points for Brooklyn, while Harden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Harden also had nine turnovers and finished 0 for 5 from inside the arc. He became the fifth player in NBA history with a triple-double and no 2-point baskets, joining Jason Kidd, Delon Wright, Steve Blake and Kirk Hinrich. The Nets improved to 6-3.
Cade Cunningham had 17 points for Detroit. The Pistons are 1-8.
WIZARDS 115, GRIZZLIES 87
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 17 points in Washington's victory over Memphis.
Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington. The Wizards improved to 6-3. They 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter to break it open.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 13 points, and Ja Morant added 11. The Grizzlies dropped to 5-4. They shot 35% from the field.
CLIPPERS 104, TIMBERWOLVES 84
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Reggie Jackson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Minnesota.
Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles, which also won at Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Clippers have won three straight after losing four of their first five.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points for Minnesota.
CAVALIERS 102, RAPTORS 101
TORONTO (AP) — Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining, and Cleveland rallied to end Toronto's winning streak at five games.
Garland scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 18, and Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for Toronto.
