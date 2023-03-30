ST. LOUIS (AP) — George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season.
Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.
Springer was 5 for 6 with five singles in the fourth five-hit game of his big league career to go along with a six-game game for Houston at Oakland in May 2018. Springer set a Toronto record for hits in an opener and combined with Baltimore's Adley Rutschman to become the first pair of players with five hits each on opening day since at least 1901.
"It's awesome, obviously you want to start off good," Springer said. "It's only one game. But, I'll take all the hits I can get."
Bo Bichette had four hits and Matt Chapman three for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Cardinals 19-15 and set a team record for hits in an opener.
"It was a grind. It was a roller-coaster," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "But up and down the at-bats were great."
Toronto won its fourth straight opener by overcoming a 9-8 deficit in the ninth against Ryan Helsley (0-1). Springer tied the score with an RBI single and Guerrero followed with a sacrifice fly.
Cleanup hitter Daulton Varsho added a hit and two RBI. The top four hitters in the Blue Jays order were a combined 12-for-21 with seven RBI and seven runs scored.
"Our offense went out there and had an amazing day," Varsho said. "We continued to battle no matter what. That's the kind of team that we are."
O'Neill's two-run homer in the third off Alek Manoah cut the Cardinals' deficit to 4-3. O'Neill matched the mark for consecutive openers with home runs shared by the New York Yankees' Yogi Berra (1955-58), Montreal's Gary Carter (1977-80) and the New York Mets' Todd Hundley (1994-97).
Contreras was hit on the left knee by a 102.7 mph fastball from Jordan Hicks on the first pitch to Guerrero in the eighth inning, which bounced away for a wild pitch. Guerrero followed with a two-run single for an 8-7 lead.
"He's hurting pretty good," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. "It squared him up in the knee."
Contreras was scheduled to get an MRI later in the evening.
"Hope it's just day to day," Marmol said.
Nolan Arenado hit a two-run double in the bottom half off Yimi García (1-0) and had three RBIs.
Jordan Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth for the save, fanning World Baseball Classic fan favorite Lars Nootbar on a slider to end the game.
St. Louis 41-year-old right-hander Adam Wainwright sang the national anthem to the surprise of the standing room only crowd of 47,649. The 41-year-old is an accomplished musician who plays guitar.
"Adam did a real nice job," Marmol said.
Despite the pitch clock, the game lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes
Brendan Donovan hit a solo homer that tied the score 5-5 in the fourth off Manoah, who gave up five runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas allowed five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
YANKEES 5, GIANTS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain, starting New York to an opening day win over San Francisco.
Gerrit Cole (1-0) struck out 11 in six scoreless innings, a Yankees record for an opener. Judge also had an RBI single and Gleyber Torres added a two-run homer.
Logan Webb (0-1) struck out 12, the most for the Giants in an opener.
On the first day of the pitch clock, there was just one violation, on J.D. Davis at the plate in the ninth inning. The game was played in a brisk 2 hours, 33 minutes before a sellout crowd of 46,172 on a sunny, 39-degree afternoon.
Judge hit 62 home runs last year to break the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
ORIOLES 10, RED SOX 9
BOSTON (AP) — Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits on opening day, and Baltimore survived a wild ninth inning to beat Boston.
Rutschman homered in his first at-bat and finished 5-for-5 with a career-best four RBIs and a walk on a chilly day at Fenway Park. Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, which finished with 15 hits, nine walks and five stolen bases.
Kyle Gibson (1-0) allowed four runs and six hits over five-plus innings.
Leading off the eighth, Boston's Rafael Devers became the first player in major league history to be called out on a pitch clock violation. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker still allowed three runs in the eighth and closer Félix Bautista gave up two more — one unearned — in the ninth before he struck out Adam Duvall to earn the save.
Corey Kluber (0-1) struggled in his Fenway debut, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.
BLUE JAYS 10, CARDINALS 9
ST. LOUIS (AP) — George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as Toronto won its fourth straight opener despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season.
Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee sustained when he was hit by a 102.7 mph Jordan Hicks pitch.
Springer combined with Baltimore's Adley Rutschman to become the first pair of players with five hits each on opening day since at least 1901.
Bo Bichette had four hits and Matt Chapman three for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Cardinals 19-15 and set a team record for hits in an opener.
Toronto overcame a 9-8 deficit in the ninth against Ryan Helsley (0-1). Springer tied the score with an RBI single and Guerrero followed with a sacrifice fly.
Yimi García (1-0) won and Jordan Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth for the save.
CUBS 4, BREWERS 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson had three hits in his Chicago debut and Marcus Stroman worked six scoreless innings, breezing past baseball's first pitch-clock violation.
Swanson's first hit with his new team was an RBI single that sparked a four-run third. He tacked on two more singles and played his usual solid defense at shortstop.
Swanson signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago in free agency, leaving the Atlanta Braves after seven seasons.
Stroman (1-0) struck out eight and walked three. Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes (0-1) gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in five innings.
RANGERS 11, PHILLIES 7
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller homered in a big comeback after Jacob deGrom struggled in his debut, and Texas beat Philadelphia.
Grossman hit a three-run homer that tied the game at 5-5 in the middle of a nine-run outburst in the fourth inning. An inning later, Miller became the first Rangers player in 11 years to homer in consecutive season openers. His two-run shot made it 11-6.
While deGrom struck out seven without a walk, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in his 3 2/3 innings.
The Phillies' Aaron Nola also allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Cole Ragans (1-0) faced three batters, allowing a walk and an RBI single, but got the win. Gregory Soto (0-1) took the loss.
METS 5, MARLINS 3
MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and New York past Miami.
Scherzer (1-0) coughed up a three-run lead but threw six solid innings in a matchup with NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. New York improved to 41-21 on opening day — the best record in baseball.
Garrett Cooper tied it 3-all in the sixth with a two-run homer off Scherzer. Marlins newcomer Luis Arraez hit an RBI double.
Nimmo had three RBIs from the leadoff spot after re-signing with the Mets in the offseason for $162 million over eight years. His double off reliever Tanner Scott (0-1) put the Mets ahead 5-3 in the seventh, propelling them to their 41st win in the past 53 openers.
David Robertson, filling in for injured closer Edwin Díaz, got three outs for the save.
WHITE SOX 3, ASTROS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Vaughn's tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted Chicago over defending World Series champion Houston.
Yasmani Grandal hit a tying homer for the White Sox in the eighth. Ryan Pressly (0-1) walked Tim Anderson in the ninth before Luis Robert Jr. singled.
Pedro Grifol won his managerial debut after spending the last 10 seasons as a coach in the Royals organization. It snapped a streak of 10 straight wins for the Astros in openers.
White Sox ace Dylan Cease allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in his first opening-day start. Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth.
Reynaldo Lopez gave up a solo homer to Yordan Alvarez in the ninth but finished for the save.
BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud had four hits and Atlanta beat error-prone Washington.
Braves starter Max Fried departed in the fourth inning with left hamstring discomfort. He gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings. Lucas Luetge (1-0), one of five Braves relievers, was credited with the win.
Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams made three errors.
Washington lefty Patrick Corbin (0-1) picked up right where he left off the past two seasons, lasting just one batter into the fourth and departing with a 6.00 ERA after giving up four runs, two earned.
TWINS 2, ROYALS 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pablo Lopez and four Minnesota relievers combined on a two-hitter to beat Kansas City at breezy Kauffman Stadium.
Trevor Larnach and pinch-hitter Donovan Solano each drove in a run. Lopez (1-0) allowed both Royals hits while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings, outpitching former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke (0-1).
Jhoan Duran worked the ninth for a save.
RAYS 4, TIGERS 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six sharp innings, Jose Siri and Wander Franco homered and Tampa Bay opened its silver anniversary season with a win.
Miguel Cabrera, beginning what he has said will be his last season, had a double for Detroit that moved him into a tie with Ichiro Suzuki for 23rd on the all-time hit list with 3,089.
McClanahan (1-0) gave up four hits, struck out six and walked one.
Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley drove in runs charged to Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1).
PIRATES 4, REDS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Oneil Cruz homered shortly after a pitch clock violation helped him and later hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for Pittsburgh.
There were two pitch-clock violations, committed by Reds starter Hunter Greene in the third and Pirates starter Mitch Keller in the fourth. Both at-bats ended with home runs.
Greene committed the Reds' first clock violation, turning an 0-2 count to 1-2 against Cruz leading off the third. Cruz hit a tying, solo homer on a 3-2 pitch.
Rob Zastryzny (1-0) was the winner and David Bednar got the save. Buck Farmer (0-1) took the loss.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.