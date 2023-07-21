Arabian Knight doesn’t run often. But he makes it look easy when he does.
Unbeaten and untested in two starts, Arabian Knight is scheduled to make his comeback in the $1,000,000 G1-Haskell Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles Saturday at Monmouth Park.
Probable post time for the Haskell, a race Baffert has won a record nine times, is 4:45 p.m. CDT. It goes as the 12th of 14 races. The Haskell is a “Win and You’re In” for the $6,000,000 G1-Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at 1 ¼ miles this fall at Santa Anita.
Arabian Knight, the 5-2 Haskell program favorite, is among three graded stakes winners at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting entered in graded events Saturday at Monmouth Park and Saratoga.
Campaigned by Zedan Racing Stables, Inc. (Amr F. Zedan), Arabian Knight hasn’t started since a front-running 5 ½-length victory in Oaklawn’s $750,000 G3-Southwest Stakes Jan. 28. The Southwest, contested over a sloppy track, marked the two-turn debut for the son of champion Uncle Mo and Baffert’s record sixth victory in the race. In his only other start, Arabian Knight was a front-running 7 ¼-length winner on the Breeders’ Cup undercard Nov. 5 at Keeneland. Racing over the fast-rated main track, Arabian Knight covered seven furlongs in 1:21.98 to generate an eye-catching 97 Beyer Speed Figure.
Arabian Knight was removed from Kentucky Derby consideration March 11 after Zedan said trainer Tim Yakteen wasn’t happy with the colt’s workout two days earlier at Santa Anita, adding the move would allow him more time to develop. Arabian Knight was transferred to Yakteen following the Southwest because Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs and his horses were ineligible to collect Kentucky Derby qualifying points. The suspension, since extended through 2024, stems from the disqualification of Medina Spirit, Baffert’s 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, for a medication violation.
Reunited with Baffert, Arabian Knight returned to the work tab May 29 at Santa Anita and recorded seven subsequent breezes for his comeback, the last a six-furlong bullet (1:11) July 15. He is scheduled to break from post 8 in the eight-horse field under his regular rider, Hall of Famer John Velazquez.
Wet Paint, the top 3-year-old filly at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, is entered in the $500,000 G1-Coaching Club American Oaks Saturday at Saratoga. Wet Paint became just the second horse to sweep what is now Oaklawn’s three-race series of Kentucky Oaks point races, taking the $200,000 Martha Washington, $300,000 G3-Honeybee Stakes and the $600,000 G3-Fantasy Stakes April 1.
The Coaching Club American Oaks, restricted to 3-year-old fillies, also drew Oaklawn-raced Sacred Wish, Gambling Girl and She’s Lookin Lucky.
Proxy, winner of the $1,000,000 G2-Oaklawn Handicap in April, is entered in the $400,000 G3-Monmouth Cup on the Haskell Stakes undercard Saturday. The Monmouth Cup is for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles. Also entered in the Monmouth Cup are Oaklawn stakes winners Whelen Springs and Calibrate and Oaklawn-raced Antigravity.
Finish lines
Mena, a full brother to 2021 Arkansas Derby runner-up Caddo River, is scheduled to make his career debut in Friday’s third race at Ellis Park, a seven-furlong maiden special weight for 2-year-olds. Like Caddo River, Mena is a homebred for Arkansas lumberman John Ed Anthony, the winningest owner in Oaklawn history. Mena, the 5-2 program favorite, is trained by Brad Cox.
Cox and Anthony are scheduled to send out Oaklawn-raced Bubble Rock in the $200,000 G3-Caress for older female turf sprinters Saturday at Saratoga. … Oaklawn allowance winner Shotgun Hottie and Oaklawn-raced Misty Veil and Le Da Vida are entered in the $500,000 G3-Molly Pitcher for fillies and mares Saturday at Monmouth Park.
Oaklawn allowance winner Necker Island is entered in the $125,000 Jeff Hall Memorial Saturday at Ellis Park. Necker Island ($996,357) is poised to surpass $1 million in career earnings for 2015 Oaklawn training champion Chris Hartman.
Oaklawn stakes winner Wicked Halo ($250,000 Matron) is entered in the $125,000 Twin Bridge Stakes Sunday at Ellis Park.
Trainer Schultz gets first stakes race win
Oaklawn-raced Alex Joon gave trainer Lindsay Shultz her first career stakes race victory in the one-mile $125,000 Edward P. Evans Saturday at Colonial Downs.
Favored Alex Joon finished three lengths ahead of Oaklawn-raced Passion Play in the Edward P. Evans, which was restricted to Virginia-bred 3-year-olds and up. Alex Joon is owned by Shultz’s major client, Ten Strike Racing, Oaklawn’s third-leading owner during the 2022-2023 meeting that ended May 6.
Schultz recorded her first career victory Jan. 8, 2022, at Oaklawn with the Ten Strike-owned Capture the Glory. Her second career victory was March 24, 2022, at Oaklawn with Alex Joon.
A former assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, Shultz went out on her own in late 2021 and won four races at the 2021-2022 Oaklawn meeting. Shultz won 11 of 41 starts at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting. She entered Tuesday with a sparkling 17-9-12 record from 67 starts overall in 2023.
Finish lines
Millionaire Grade 2 winner Long Range Toddy snapped a 29-race losing streak in an allowance sprint Sunday at Gulfstream Park. Long Range Toddy’s last victory had been in the first division of the $750,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) in 2019 at Oaklawn. Then with Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, Long Range Toddy upset future Eclipse Award winner (2020 champion older dirt male) Improbable in the 1 1/16-miles race for 3-year-olds. Long Range Toddy’s losing streak began in his start, a sixth-place finish in Oaklawn’s $1,000,000 Arkansas Derby (G1). Long Range Toddy has made eight subsequent starts at Oaklawn – all for trainer Dallas Stewart – including sixth-place finishes in the inaugural $150,000 Ring the Bell Stakes and the $600,000 Razorback Handicap (G3). Sunday’s start was Long Range Toddy’s first for trainer Victor Barboza Jr.
Heavily favored Cupids Crush was an 11 ¾-length winner of the $50,000 Frances Genter Stakes for 3-year-old Minnesota-bred fillies Saturday at Canterbury Park. It marked the fourth consecutive victory for Cupids Crush, who began the streak in her 2023 debut, an allowance sprint at Oaklawn. The Frances Genter gave Nathaniel Quinonez, the son of 2007 Oaklawn riding champion Luis Quinonez, his first career stakes victory as a trainer. Quinonez recorded his first career Oaklawn victory Feb. 18 with Nautical Star, who won his career debut by a nose in the $90,000 maiden allowance race. Nautical Star was sold privately following the victory and made his next start in the $1 million Florida Derby (G1) April 1 at Gulfstream Park.
Heavily favored Sir Sterling won the $50,000 Victor S. Myers Stakes for 3-year-old Minnesota-breds Saturday at Canterbury Park. Sir Sterling has won three consecutive starts since finishing ninth in his 2023 debut, an April 23 claiming sprint at Oaklawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.