Young talent stood tall for the Perryville Lady Mustangs in a 60-35 victory over the Bradford Lady Eagles on Monday night in Perryville.
Two sophomores led the way in scoring to help the Lady Mustangs secure the win by the third quarter, when the score was 43-29.
Alyssa Rudolph and Reagan Henderson both had 19 points in the game to lead all scorers. Both girls also had multiple assists as well to go along with their 19 points and the entire team racked up assists early in the game.
“We know how each other are going to play,” Rudolph said. “We also see the court very well. The whole team does. So we just try to be as unselfish as we can and we want other people to score as well.”
Both teams went back and forth in the first quarter and the Lady Eagles held the lead at 9-8.
Perryville's full-court press gave Bradford a lot of trouble, causing unforced turnovers on passes that were too high.
It seemed that the offense for the Lady Eagles was not as aggressive as well giving up drives to the basket in the first half for contested shots.
“I feel like that is one of our main weaknesses,” Bradford head coach Heath Swiney said. ”I think sometimes we settle. If they would just attack the lane ... that’s just something we are going to have to get better at.”
Despite multiple turnovers and a difficult first half on the offensive side of the ball, Bradford was only down 28-18.
The third quarter was where Henderson made her presence felt. She only had five points in the quarter but she had defensive plays in the quarter that turned into Perryville points.
“We decided that we needed to work together,” Henderson said. “Playing as a team helps because we feed off each other.”
Bradford had its best scoring quarter in the third with 11 points, but Perryville outscored the Lady Mustangs with 15 points.
Going into the fourth, Bradford faced a 43-29 deficit.
It was all Perryville in the fourth, only allowing Bradford two field goals while scoring 17 points in the quarter.
