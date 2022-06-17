OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on No. 5 national seed Texas A&M early in a 13-8 victory in the College World Series opener Friday.
The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies' comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008.
"We talked about being a team of Davids and attacking the giant," Nicklaus said. "That's been our team motto lately. We just want to attack the game and play with no fear. We had a game plan. We wanted to execute early. We did."
The Sooners (43-22), who advanced to Omaha as a No. 2 regional seed, will play Sunday against Notre Dame, a 7-3 winner over Texas on Friday night. Texas A&M (42-19) will face Texas in an elimination game.
Oklahoma won a week after the school's softball team earned its second straight Women's College World Series championship.
Texas A&M has lost nine straight CWS games over five appearances since it beat Kansas in 1993.
"There's been all kinds of different stories in this College World Series for many, many years," Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "We can either cower down and put our tail between our legs and go back to College Station or we can fight. My money is on our guys fighting."
Aggies starter Nathan Dettmer (5-3) lasted just 1 2/3 innings and left with his team down 5-0. He hasn't made it past the fifth inning since April and has allowed 30 earned runs in his last 24 2/3 innings (10.95 ERA).
Joseph Menefee took over for Dettmer, and Jimmy Crooks drove his second offering into the right-field bullpen for his eighth homer and an 8-0 lead.
Six Texas A&M pitchers combined to walk 10, hit three batters and strike out 12.
Oklahoma loaded the bases in the fourth on a bunt single, throwing error and walk before Nicklaus's grand slam made it 12-3.
"I thought we set the table really early, took the momentum in the game, early in the game," Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. "Settled Jake down a little bit."
Bennett (10-3), who allowed five hits and four earned runs, retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.
The Aggies got homers from Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost, and they were within four runs in the seventh after three straight RBI singles and a run-scoring groundout.
It was the teams' first meeting since Texas A&M left the Big 12 after the 2012 season.
NOTRE DAME 7, TEXAS 3
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — John Michael Bertrand and two relievers held Texas' potent offense in check and Notre Dame scored in all kinds of ways in its first College World Series game in 20 years.
The Irish carried over their momentum from eliminating No. 1 national seed Tennessee in super regionals with a strong all-around performance against the program making its record 38th appearance in Omaha.
Bertrand limited the Longhorns to three runs on six hits and Alex Rao and Jack Findlay gave up no hits in 3 1/3 innings.
