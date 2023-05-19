CONWAY — Don't call Anna Snow 'the other senior' anymore.
Snow solidified her spot as one of the top players on the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats soccer club with her second-half goal on her way to earning the Most Valuable Player award for the 4A state championship game. The Lady Wildcats beat Joe T. Robinson for the third time this season in a 2-0 shutout for their third-straight title.
Snow has been a constant spark on the Lady Wildcats team over the past three seasons, though it has been a quiet spark at times with fellow senior and multi-sport star Calle Citty soaking up much of the limelight as one of the most heralded defensive players in the state at any classification level, and the MVP of last year's 3A state title game. Citty is going on to play at the next level as a future Harding University Bison, while Snow will matriculate to Fayetteville this fall to begin her college education as a phycology major.
“It's just really exciting, because this is my last game, ever,” Snow said. “I just really wanted to come out here and leave it all out on the field. I'm just really glad I could do that for my team. Calle is great, Calle has her moments, and I think with us two as captains, her as the leader of the defense and me the leader of the offense, I'm just glad that we get to work together. I think we work really well together.”
Snow came away with the only timed goal of the game when she drove in from the right side and sent a grounder that the Robinson keeper had no chance of stopping, a goal that seemed to take a lot of air out of the Senators' sails.
“That was a great pass from Khloe, I think, or Jama,” Snow said. “I was just trying to stay wide, and we found the right opportunity, and I was confident that I could find a little pocket to hit it.”
Snow and Citty leave the HA soccer program as three-time state champions on teams which were rarely challenged in what has been one of the most dominant runs from a pair of girls' high-school athletes.
“Her and Calle have both been amazing leaders,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “Anna is a two-time captain voted by her peers. We laugh sometimes because I say she's my assistant coach, because I bounce a lot of stuff off her. She's a wonderful young woman, I think she could play at the next level, but she's chosen to focus on studies. She's a spiritual leader on our team, she's an academic leader, she's athletic. Honestly, the MVP could have gone to either one of them.”
For all of the Lady Wildcats' successes over the past three years, Snow said friendship has always been at the heart of it all.
“I think this is the closest team we've had throughout my years of high school,” Snow said. “We're really friends first, and that's what makes the difference. We like each other, we like working together. We just like winning, and leaving it all out there.”
