mvp snow

Harding Academy senior Anna Snow proudly displays her state championship Most Valuable Player award following the Lady Wildcats's 2-0 win over Robinson on Friday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

CONWAY — Don't call Anna Snow 'the other senior' anymore.

Snow solidified her spot as one of the top players on the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats soccer club with her second-half goal on her way to earning the Most Valuable Player award for the 4A state championship game. The Lady Wildcats beat Joe T. Robinson for the third time this season in a 2-0 shutout for their third-straight title.

