HARRISON — Harding Academy earned a spot in the Class 3A state championship game by defeating Paris 9-2 at Jack Williams Field inside the Equity Bank Sports Complex on Saturday.
The Wildcats are the defending Class 3A state champions. They have won 25 consecutive games.
Harding Academy senior starting pitcher Kade Smith got the call to take the mound from coach Shane Fullerton for the second time this season after recovery from a hand injury.
Like the fresh warm mountain air, Smith smothered the Eagles batters from the mound, he was flirting with a perfect, no-hit game before he hit Paris sophomore second baseman Konnor Edwards with a pitch with two out in the fourth inning for the Eagles.
Smith had full command of his off-speed pitch that only made the location of his fastball and velocity even better. Smith completed the game with seven strikeouts, giving up three hits. He issued no walks but he did hit two Eagles batters with pitches.
“We were making eye contact, I would holler at him every once in a while and give him a thumbs up or thumbs down, and he would do the same ,” Fullerton said. “I think that outing was important to him — his second since he came back from his broken hand. He is a competitor and that is the most pitches he has thrown for months. I think he got a little bit tired but the last two hitters he picked up his velocity.”
In the first inning, Harding Academy got on the scoreboard first by crossing the plate four times. Led by senior center fielder Chris Anderson's double that scored Smith and senior catcher Gavin Alveti. Following Anderson to the plate, designated hitter Cooper Welch saw a fastball, and he hit a solid single into left field, driving in Anderson and Levi Lang.
Fullerton said that Anderson's ability to get good hacks at the ball means that he is going to be able to catch up with baseball with his bat.
“He has a really good swing. He is one of those guys that is taking good hacks and swings and missing some but his timing is on. It is a matter of time before the ball is rifled off of the bat,” Fullerton said. “Chris has become a great high school baseball player. He has all five tools — he can field, he can throw, he can run and he can hit with power. He competes too, and he has had a great postseason.”
Lang had two hits for the Wildcats. Smith had two hits, including a home run over the center field fence in the sixth inning, and junior left fielder Dan Henley had two hits. Senior first baseman Eli Wallis hit a double and scored a run in the sixth inning.
“Levi has had an awesome tournament,” Fullerton said. “He has come up with big after big hits this whole postseason. He has come through so much injury-wise. We always knew he is always going to be the guy when the rubber meets the road we need in those special situations we know that he will come through for us.”
Paris was able to score a run in the sixth inning and one more run in the seventh inning as the heat danced off of the turf, and Smith was feeling the heat dancing up from the turf but he did not evaporate from the heat.
Paris senior shortstop Robert Edwards was able to catch up with a Smith fastball and guided it into center field, scoring freshman designated hitter Christopher Lensing, who led off the inning with a single and moved over to third base on two wild pitches.
Eagles senior catcher Nate Henderson led off the seventh inning with a single into left field. He was moved to second on the single by senior first baseman Patrick Haley. With two on and one out, senior centerfielder Blake Martines hit a ground ball toward the hole that was cutoff by Lang. As he gained control of the ball, he threw to sophomore second baseman Kam Hoover to get the out at second base as Henderson scored from third base.
With two out sand a runner on first, Smith delivered a fast ball that Lensing popped up toward Smith, he waited for the ball to hit the leather of his glove and secured the out and the trip to the Class 3A championship game.
Harding Academy 10,
CAC 0
Harding Academy advanced to the state semifinals with a 10-0 win over Central Arkansas Christian on Friday.
Harding Academy scored 2 runs int he first, 4 in the third, 3 in the fourth and 1 in the fifth.
Kyler Hoover, Levi Lang and Cooper Welch scored 2 runs each. Also scoring were Kade Smith, Gavin Alveti, Chris Anderson and Eli Wallis.
Lang and Hoover each had 3 hits. Lang hit a home run.
Hoover got the win for the Wildcats. He gave up only 2 hits in 5 innings of work. She struck out 5.
