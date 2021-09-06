LITTLE ROCK — The Searcy Lions could not overcome a slow start in a 38-20 loss to Little Rock Christian on Friday night at Warrior Field.
With the loss, Searcy drops to 0-2 for the second consecutive season.
“The positives are that we played really hard,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said.
The Lions fell behind 28-0 with 10:20 left in the first half. The Warriors scored two touchdowns on their first two possessions then scored on short fields following a blocked punt and the misfielding of a kickoff that the Warriors recovered inside the Searcy 5.
“I thought our defense played poorly the first two drives of the game,” Clark said. “We get down 14-0 then stop them. We have too many penalties. Then we end up getting a punt blocked and not fielding a kickoff return. They scored 14 points and go 20 yards, and it’s 28-0 early in the second quarter. I thought, at that point, how do we not lose 56-10?
“Honestly, our defense had two bad drives, and that’s it. Then they played well.”
The Lions finally got on the board when Jameson Langley recovered a fumble by Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White in the end zone with 6:07 left in the first half. The extra point was blocked.
Little Rock Christian pushed their lead to 35-6 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Searcy scored another defensive touchdown when Zimri Anderson took the ball away from Little Rock Christian’s Brian Gittens and returned it 22 yards for the score with 1:25 left in the third quarter. Tim Ulsperger kicked the extra point.
Little Rock Christian’s final points came in the fourth quarter on a field goal.
Searcy’s final drive of the game was it’s best. The Lions drove 80 yards in 12 plays. Dede Johnson scored on a 1-yard run on the game’s final play. Ulsperger kicked a 35-yard extra point as the Lions were called for a dead-ball penalty following the touchdown.
The big play of the drive was a 34-yard completing from Ckyler Tengler to Daniel Perry down to the Little Rock Christian 8.
“Offensively, we are running the ball very well until we get in the red zone where the defense can make us choose,” Clark said. “Are we going to put more bodies in there to run the ball or are we going to throw it to score. We are 2 for 9 in the red zone in two games.
“Our offense has moved the ball okay. We just have to score. We just haven’t been good enough from the top.”
Johnson led the Lions with 140 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Tengler completed 15 of 32 passes for 140 yards. Perry led Searcy with 7 receptions for 66 yards. Johnson, Reid Miles and Caleb Cunningham each caught two passes.
The Lions will host Batesville on Thursday at Lion Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
