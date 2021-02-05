The Searcy Lions could not overcome a slow start in a 63-34 loss to the Marion Patriots on Friday night at the Lions Den.
Marion scored the game’s first seven points and led 17-1 with 2:19 left in the first quarter. Searcy’s Ckyler Tengler scored the Lions’ only point during that run.
After trailing 17-1, Searcy scored the next six points to trail 17-7. Cameron Hicks hit a 3-pointer. Tengler hit a short jumper and A’Mariyon Briscoe hit 1 of 2 free throws.
The Lions tried to keep pace in the second quarter but trailed 37-19 at halftime. Briscoe scored seven of Searcy’s 12 points in the second quarter. Braden Watson and Zach Killins each scored two points while Landon Hambrick added a free throw.
Marion outscored Searcy 10-5 in the third quarter to lead 47-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Marion’s Timothy McDonald started the fourth quarter with a dunk to make the score 49-24.
The Patriots pushed their lead to 56-26 with 6:19 left in the game. The Lions outscored the Patriots 8-7 the remainder of the game.
Briscoe led Searcy with 11 points. Killins and Hicks had 5 points each. Jack Stafford and Tengler had 3 points each. Watson and Hambrick had 2 points each. Daniel Perry and Kade Ivy scored one each.
“I”m very proud of their effort tonight,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said. “The execution wasn’t there and we had some missed free throws. I’ll credit our heart. Our kids really got out there and battled. We got in some foul trouble early. We just tried to hang around and keep playing solid.”
Herren said Killins played well in the game, stepping into a backup role on the low post.
“He did a good job, coming in and playing down there,” Herren said of Killins. “He showed a lot of toughness and grit.”
Herren said Briscoe played well for the Lions.
“I thought he played one of his better games,” Herren said of Briscoe. “He showed some toughness in there against tough pressure.”
Searcy travels to Paragould on Tuesday to play Greene County Tech.
