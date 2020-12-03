FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the No. 16 Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-50 on Thursday night.
Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter — with 10 points from Slocum. Chelsea Dungee added seven points during the spurt.
Three of Arkansas' five baskets to start the second half were from 3-point range, and the Razorbacks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run for a 52-point lead.
Erynn Barnum added a career-high 17 points with eight rebounds, Dungee finished with 15 points and Marquesha Davis had 14 points for Arkansas.
Whitney Goins was the lone player for ULM (0-1) to reach double-figure scoring with 11 points. The Warhawks were 17-of-59 shooting (28.8%) and turned it over 18 times.
