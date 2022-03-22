After starting the season with a disappointing loss to the Quitman Bulldogs, the Rose Bud Ramblers baseball team is on a roll.
The Ramblers, who are ranked sixth in the latest Scorebook Live Class 3A Super 7 poll, have won four games in a row, including an 11-2 win over Mountain View on Friday. Fellow 3A-2 foe Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champion, is ranked second. Ashdown is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A
With the win over Mountain View, the Ramblers are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 3A-2 action.
Rose Bud took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Rece Hipp led off by reaching on an error. Russ Martin followed with a walk. Two batters later, both Hipp and Martin scored on a triple by Kyle Hannah.
The Ramblers added a run in the top of the second. Caden Heck walked and scored.
The Ramblers then scored four runs in both the fourth and seven innings.
Avery Orman, Mikey Campbell, Hipp and Martin scored in the fourth inning. Campbell, Hipp, Martin and Jared Wray scored runs in the seventh.
Mountain View scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Rose Bud finished with six hits. Hannah and Campbell had 2 hits apiece. Also recording hits were Martin and Wray.
Wray had 3 RBIs to lead the Ramblers.
Martin got the win, pitching 5 innings. He gave up only 1 hit while striking out 12.
