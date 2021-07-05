Rigel Page, director of the Searcy Recreational Sports League, told The Daily Citizen that the league had six teams go to the USSSA all-star tournament.
“The tournament is intended for league all-star teams,” Page said. “Almost 100 teams participated. 15U were runner-up and 6U and 12U were state champs”
Page said Searcy Sandlot won the 10-and-under AAA state tournament for travel teams in Fayetteville.
