The Harding women’s golf team had a program record six golfers named WGCA All-American Scholars when the list was announced on Tuesday. A total of 1,432 golfers from all around the country were named WGCA All-American Scholars.
Abbey Bryan, Kiera Smith, Brenda Sanchez, Kodie Winnings, JoJo Perry, and Alicia Martinez were the six golfers for Harding who were named to the list with a 3.50 GPA or higher.
It was the third such honor for Smith in her career as she was named a WGCA All-American Scholar in both 2018 and 2019. She also was named to the Academic All-GAC team in both 2019 and 2020 before being named a GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete in 2021.
Bryan, a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete in 2021 was also named to the 2020 Academic All-GAC team. Sanchez, Winnings, Perry, and Martinez are all freshman who earned their first WGCA All-American Scholar distinction.
The Lady Bisons earned their second NCAA Tournament appearance after a third-place finish in the GAC Championships. The Lady Bisons finished ninth in the NCAA D2 Central Region and finished the season with the second lowest team average in program history.
