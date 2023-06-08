AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arkansas' Carey McLeod completed an NCAA indoor/outdoor long jump sweep and Arizona's Jordan Geist accomplished the feat in the shot put Wednesday night at the outdoor track and field championships.

Arkansas took the top two spots in the long jump behind McLeod's mark of 27 feet, 1 1/4 inches on his first attempt, followed by teammate Wayne Pinnock.

