The Searcy Lions six-game losing streak is history.
The Lions overcame a two-point first quarter to beat the Paragould Rams 54-34 on Friday night at the Lions Den. Searcy’s last victory was Dec. 29, a 51-47 win over Greenbrier.
“It just shows us we weren’t prepared to play when the game started,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said of his team’s slow start. “That goes back to COVID and not having a crowd. The kids have to motivate themselves. We tell them that all the time. There is nothing for them to feed off of. We came out a little flat. We give credit to Paragould.”
Searcy trailed 7-2 after one quarter. The Lions’ first basket came on a shot by A’Mariyon Briscoe with 34 seconds left.
Searcy outscored Paragould 17-10 in the second quarter. Searcy tied it at 17-17 on two free throws by Braden Watson. After Searcy forced a jump ball with four seconds left, Searcy’s Landon Hambrick drove the length of the court for a layup, giving the Lions a 19-17 lead.
In the second half, Searcy never trailed. A 9-1 run gave the Lions a 28-20 lead with 2:32 left in the third quarter. Cameron Hicks scored five points during the run while Hambrick had four.
Searcy led 32-22 after three quarters.
Paragould tried to mount a comeback as Landon Manning scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to cut Searcy’s lead to 32-26 with 7:24 left in the game. Searcy responded with a 6-0 run to lead 38-26. Briscoe scored the first four points then Hambrick added two free throws to make the score 38-26.
Paragould scored with 4:57 left to cut the lead to 10, but Searcy scored the next nine points to lead 47-28 with 2:53 left. Hambrick scored seven, including a three-point play, while Watson added two free throws.
Herren said Hambrick’s basket at the end of the first half was big for his team.
“We made some adjustments,” Herren said. “The layup at the end of the half was big because we got a jump ball. Landon goes coast to coast. We come out in the second half and Cam hits a three. From there, it just took off for us.”
Herren said his team needed a win.
“It is something to build off and be something positive for us,” he said. “We were close in three games. The other three were not so close.”
Herren said he has a young team.
“Even the seniors who play do not have a lot of experience,” he said. “I’m happy for them that they could come out and tonight and take advantage.”
Watson led Searcy with 15 points. He also had 6 rebounds. Hambrick also added 14 points. Briscoe had 10 points. Hicks had 5 points and 6 rebounds. Daniel Perry and Zach Killins scored 4 points each. Ckyler Thompson had 2 points and a team-high 7 rebounds. Eli Wilson had 1 point.
Landon Manning led Paragould with 17 points.
