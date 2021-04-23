The Searcy School District received a letter of resignation Friday from Searcy High School football coach Kenny Simpson.
Simpson led the Searcy Lions as head coach during the 2020 football season, when they went 4-8. His resignation becomes effective at the end of the current school year.
In a written statement, Simpson said that being a head football coach has been a great honor, but he is pursuing a different path and believes that stepping back as a head coach is in his best interest and the best interest of those he coaches.
“Much has changed in my situation over the past year. I never imagined I would be able to connect with coaches across the globe, or be able to impact athletes in multiple states. It has been overwhelming at times and is now something I look forward to every day,” Simpson said. “I feel that this is an area I am being led to pursue, and in order to pursue that I need to back away from the responsibilities of a head football coach. While I love doing both, I cannot do either justice while living in both worlds.
“Being a head coach has been something I’ve considered a great honor for the past 13 seasons. Not the title, but the ability to work with and for some of the best people I’ve ever known. I’ve loved my athletes and assistant coaches, as well as learned from some of the best administrations during my time. Coaching is a calling, and while I will never lose the passion for coaching, I understand that a head coach must devote himself fully in his program. I am at a place now that I feel I can impact more people by moving toward another role.”
He closed his letter by thanking those in the city of Searcy who have supported him and his family.
“This program is set to have a great season next year and for many after that because of the wonderful young men and the outstanding assistant coaches that are going to lead moving forward,” Simpson said. “I have nothing but respect for our administration as they have shown to be great leaders and I look forward to watching their success.”
