Phillip Clark

Phillip Clark is bringing a Silver Gloves regional tournament back to Searcy with funding assistance from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.

 Greg Geary / newsroom!@thedailycitizen.com

Boxing will be returning to the Carmichael Community Center on Dec. 27-30, and the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is helping out with $3,000 for advertising and awards, including championship hoodies for the teams and jackets for the coaches.

Phillip Clark, the president of Chickasaw Crossing Boxing Club who led the effort to bring the Silver Gloves to Searcy in July 2021, stood before the commission Tuesday morning in the chambers of City Hall to request the financing.

