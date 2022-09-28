Boxing will be returning to the Carmichael Community Center on Dec. 27-30, and the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is helping out with $3,000 for advertising and awards, including championship hoodies for the teams and jackets for the coaches.
Phillip Clark, the president of Chickasaw Crossing Boxing Club who led the effort to bring the Silver Gloves to Searcy in July 2021, stood before the commission Tuesday morning in the chambers of City Hall to request the financing.
“What our goal is is to give these champions more shirts, hoodies and coaches jackets to go to Kansas City, Mo., for the national championships of the Silver Gloves,” Clark said.
“During the COVID era, we packed the hotels out. The Holiday Inn right now is a sponsor of it; they gave us the whole hotel to host it, the weighing ins, the registrations. They seen what we done during COVID. They now without COVID, [want to see] what we could do.”
He said the Searcy tournament, which will include boxers from El Paso, Texas, and Johnson City, Tenn., will be “the largest region tournament in the nation.”
“There are eight regions of boxing in the United States. We’re Region 6,” Clark said. “Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, seven states coming here for three to four days. We added an extra day just to get them in here, register them and visit the city so that they could spend their money. They’re going to spend money there’s no doubt about it. Four days here, they’re going to eat, sleep, spend money.”
After the tournament was held in Searcy in 2021, Clark said the director asked the participants where they wanted to go for the next year’s tournament. “Every state voted to come back to Searcy because they see a safe city, a lot of food, a lot of hotels,” he said.
Commissioner Tommy Centola said, “It’s always good when we have events like this and they want to come back.” Clark said “Yeah, that’s the key. They wanted to come to Searcy.” Centola replied, “It looks good on the city and it’s great for the city.”
Clark stressed that the awards for the regional will list “Searcy, Arkansas” on them. “I’ve been all over the United States to boxing shows and when I see a guy with a shirt on, I look to see where it was at. I Google the city to see what they do, so that’s the main reason on the awards, the hoodies and the banners will be advertising.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Clark how many people he anticipated attending the tournament in December. “We weighed in 250 people in 2021 during COVID and we had a lot cancel because they got COVID, so we were expecting 200 to 300 actual participants, not counting their family and friends,” he responded. “I was expecting to have to lock the Carmichael doors to keep people from coming in if it wasn’t for the COVID so I was maybe expecting to pack it out with maybe 500 per day easy from all over the South coming into Searcy.”
Clark told Commissioner Jim House that he believes the event is “going to pack this town out as long as there’s no dramatic COVID outbreak or anything that can go wrong. It’s going to pack this town out.”
“They usually have it in Little Rock,” he said. “You know the Silver Gloves was made back in 1950; that’s how long it has been around. It’s for kids since 1950 and Ray Rogers out of Little Rock was the first to create the Sliver Gloves program. They are looking to keep it in Arkansas but they don’t want to keep it in Little Rock due to the crime. Pine Bluff put a bid in on it but all of the state didn’t want to go to Pine Bluff because of crime. They wanted to come to Searcy, and I volunteer my time to do it.
Commissioner Rees Jones asked Clark what the total cost of the event would be. “I think we had about $10,000 in the event that last time and most of that came out of my pocket” Clark said. He said he already had some sponsors lined up to help also, including one to pay half of the rental of the Carmichael Community Center.
House made the motion to fund $3,000. It was seconded by Centola and passed unanimously.
