SEARCY — Most athletes, coaches and trainers will tell you that there is no place like home.
Everything is familiar, the smells are the same and there is a good feeling seeing the familiar walls, with friends and family around the ring to offer encouragement, to console with help to forget the sting of defeat.
Coming back home to the historic Carmichael Community Center, starting Wednesday December 28 through December 30, USA Boxing Region 6 - Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament featuring athletes from the city of Searcy, White County and from the state of Arkansas. There will be competitors coming from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Athletes looking to win in the region tournament and be able to represent the region at the National Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament in Independence, Missouri.
The boxing tournament is a sanctioned event by USA Boxing which is the governing body for Olympic-style boxing and is overseen by the United States Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Every boxer and every coach is a member of USA Boxing and all of the safety rules will be enforced, includes the inspection of all equipment, to meet the guidelines outlined by USA Boxing.
Representing the city of Searcy and the Chickasaw Boxing Club, 9-year old Jace Collins competing in the 85 pound division, in the 11-12 year old - Travis Clark in the 85-pound division, Dimitri Goodrich will be competing in the 11-year old division in the 70-pound class, Bladen Goodrich will represent Chickasaw in the 138-pound division for 14-year old and Curtis Goodrich will be working in the 154-pound class.
The Augusta Boxing Club will feature two athletes from Bald Knob. Danny Kaminski will be in the Junior 165 and George Hollis will be boxing in the 70 pound PeeWee Division.
Clark, who is the owner and the coach of the Chickasaw Boxing Club, has given back to the sport of boxing, he gave his athletes a home for 17 years. Clark said there is no fee for joining the Chickasaw Boxing Club. Clark instructs the parent that the athlete must be registered and pay the membership due for USA Boxing before there is any ring time.
Clark said that he is expecting 215 boxers along with their family and coaches from every state that is in Region 6 and Clark says that there will be 105 bouts in three days.
“It should be a full week and a fun weekend,” Clark said. “It will be a great tournament. It is between the holidays, no school and the Carmichael Community Center was available.”
The athletes show up at the gym early to talk to each other, to Clark and they become part of an extended family. They come into the building ready to do the hard work that is required to become better in the ring. The sound of leather being hit, the sweat beads up and runs down from their chins into the canvas of the ring. Each athlete concentrates on the individual goal for the day, reaching the goal by working hard and that allows them to be getting better and allowing the boxer to train hard and dream bigger to be able to move up toward the next level.
Clark works hard for all of the kids because he believes that it is all about the kids, he watches as they become athletes and learn the art of boxing but also learning through dedication, sweat and tears, the goals of being a winner on the inside of the ring will but also extend outside the ring.
Athletes that come into the gym, these contenders are accompanied into the gym with a chance to change the direction that they were heading. Instead of making one bad decision they are rewarded by taking one small step. Clark says that there is a blessing when he sees a troubled young man or girl changing their direction by making the right steps toward and achieving their goal.
The Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament will begin early Wednesday December 28, with weigh-ins and making sure that the participants have their book from USA Boxing. The action at the Carmichael Community Center located at 801 Elm Street with doors opening at 5 p.m. tickets for the event is $20.00 and the first bell will be at 6 p.m.
It will be a magical event inside the historic Carmichael Community Center and proving to the boxing fans in Searcy-there is no place like home.
