SEARCY– The historic Carmichael Community Center hosted the Region 6 Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament sectioned by USA Boxing that featured athletes from seven states that started Wednesday Dec. 28, leading to the championship bouts Friday afternoon.
A total of 44 boxers from around the region competed in the three-day event, including seven boxers from the state of Arkansas and three athletes from the city of Searcy and the Chickasaw Boxing Club, coached by Phillip Clark. Jayce Collins, Brayden Goodrich and Curtis Goodrich all represented their home town and club in the event.
There were 22 bouts of championship boxing and each athlete was looking forward to representing Region 6 as part of the boxing team that will be appearing at the Silver Gloves National Championship being held Feb. 8-11, 2023, at the Stoney Creek Hotel located in Independence, Missouri.
In the fifth bout, Chickasaw Boxing Club’s Jayce Collins stepped up onto the apron of the ring and then stepped through the ropes into the ring. Collins advanced in the tournament and on Friday afternoon, he earned his first chance to appear in the championship, in the PeeWee 9-10 Male Division. Collins faced an experienced boxer from the state of Texas, Tayden Ho.
As the excitement for the contest gathered from outside the ring, both boxers walked into the middle of the ring and received instructions from the referee. As the bell sounded both boxers stepped toward each other and Collins started his attack by trying to land a combination, only to have them deflected by Ho.
The experience of Ho turned the aggressive attack from Collins added into Ho’s game plan by forcing Collins to chase him in the ring. Late in the first round the quickness of Collins slowed down as fatigue caught up with Collins and so did Ho.
Ho attacked Collins with a solid body attack with hard right hands into the stomach that brought Collins’ hand down. Ho found a target area and he began to score with a stinging left jab but before any serious damage could be delivered by Ho, the end of the first round bell echoed across the room.
In the second round, Ho continued his assault and early in the round, Ho stung Collins with another body shot with a short left jab that moved Collins back into the ropes, the referee stepped in and gave a standing-count and allowed the contest to continue.
With the momentum in his corner, Ho came out in the third round and found the target that he was looking for and at the 1:41 mark of the third round. Ho landed a quick right hook that forced Collins’ head back and into the ropes – the match was stopped and Ho’s arm raised up into the air as the winner of the match.
The second athlete from the city of Searcy and boxing in the Intermediate Male 138 pound Division, Brayden Goodrich faced a much taller opponent, who had a reach advantage and with plenty of ring experience from the state of Texas, Tyson McGriff.
McGriff standing at 6-2 used his reach advantage and he scored on several combinations that sailed over and through the defense of Goodrich. With just 31 seconds expired in the first round, the referee stepped in quickly to inspect the damage left by McGriff’s combination on the exposed skin of Goodrich. The referee said something to Goodrich, he then waved his arms ending the contest and awarding the bout to McGriff.
The third athlete representing the city of Searcy and the Chickasaw Boxing Club and boxing in the Junior Male 154 Division, Curtis Goodrich faced Seth Duran from Tennessee.
In the first round, Duran went to work by jabbing at Goodrich’s defense and then retreating back to the middle of the ring, forcing Goodrich to chase Duran around in the ring. Fatigue forced Goodrich to lower his defense and that allowed Duran to score with the jabs.
In the second round, Goodrich took control of the momentum by controlling the tempo of the round by landing solid body shots that stung Duran. Goodrich felt the swing of momentum as the retreat back to the middle of the ring by Duran. Goodrich continued to find the target and late in the second round with a punishing right hook found the target and Duran was in trouble on the ropes as Goodrich scored and cut off Duran’s escape route.
Goodrich needed to keep the momentum going by executing the game plan from his corner in the third round. Goodrich got careless and made a mistake during the round and he got caught by Duran twice on the ropes that forced Goodrich into the corner. Duran landed a left-right combination that hurt Goodrich and he received a standing-count at the 1:15 mark of the third round, giving the round and the championship to Duran.
President of the Arkansas Amateur Boxing Council and the coach of the Augusta Boxing Club Bryon Hurford said after the tournament that he was pleased that every state in the region had an athlete in the championship bouts.
“It was the best regional tournament that we have had in years,” Hurford said. “We had more boxers registered at least in five years. This is the first time in several years that we have had all seven states.”
Hurford said that he believes that amateur boxing is increasing in popularity in the states of Alabama and Mississippi. The state of Texas won the team championship followed by Tennessee and Hurford said that the state of Oklahoma had a great tournament.
“Texas is always going to have the strongest team because they have so many clubs,” Hurford said. “Tennessee was second to Texas with the total of champions. Oklahoma brought a strong team this year. They have been down a little bit. All in all it was a great and fun tournament.”
