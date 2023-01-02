Goodrich

Curtis Goodrich, left in the patriotic trunks, takes on Tennessee’s Seth Duran in the Junior Male 154-pound class in the finals of the Region 6 Silver Gloves tournament at the Searcy Carmichael Center on Friday.

 Mel Suiter | special to the Daily Citizen

SEARCY– The historic Carmichael Community Center hosted the Region 6 Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament sectioned by USA Boxing that featured athletes from seven states that started Wednesday Dec. 28, leading to the championship bouts Friday afternoon.

A total of 44 boxers from around the region competed in the three-day event, including seven boxers from the state of Arkansas and three athletes from the city of Searcy and the Chickasaw Boxing Club, coached by Phillip Clark. Jayce Collins, Brayden Goodrich and Curtis Goodrich all represented their home town and club in the event.

