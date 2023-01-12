TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and the Toronto Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday night.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors swept a pair of home games against the struggling Hornets.
"We've just got to keep going," Barnes said. "Don't settle for less. Stay hungry. That's what the team mindset is right now, stay hungry."
Toronto led by as many as 18 points and never trailed. The Raptors have won five straight home games against Charlotte.
Fred VanVleet scored 11 points and Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and a career-best five steals as Toronto improved to 3-2 on a season-high six-game homestand that concludes Saturday against Atlanta.
Siakam shot 11 for 13, going 3 for 3 from 3-point range and 10 for 12 at the line in the 50th 30-point game of his career.
LaMelo Ball scored 32 points before fouling out, and Terry Rozier had 21 points as Charlotte lost for the sixth time in seven games.
"We got beat on all the toughness plays," Rozier said. "We've just got to dig deep and really look ourselves in the mirror and crack down."
Ball shot 11 for 19. He missed a 3-pointer with 1:19 to go in the fourth quarter that would have cut the deficit to two points. Later on the same possession, Ball missed a driving layup. VanVleet answered with a 3-pointer, putting Toronto up 117-109 with 48 seconds remaining.
"We double-teamed there late when we didn't need to," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "That was not what we were doing. That led to the VanVleet 3."
Charlotte made 10 turnovers in Tuesday's loss and had a season-worst 22 miscues Thursday, leading to 26 points by the Raptors.
Toronto shot 28 for 36 at the line, while Charlotte was 19 of 27.
"If you turn the ball over 22 times and you're minus-nine in the free throw game, end of story," Clifford said. "It's hard to win."
Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Hornets, who are 5-21 against Eastern Conference opponents.
"Our defense is just not where it needs to be," Clifford said.
Siakam and Anunoby each scored 12 points in the first quarter and the Raptors led 38-29 after one.
Ball scored 13 points in the second, but Charlotte turned the ball over eight times in the quarter, coughing it up on five straight possessions at one stretch. Toronto led 69-55 at the break.
Siakam had 10 points in the third, but the Hornets closed the gap behind 14 points from Rozier. Toronto took a 97-88 lead to the fourth.
CELTICS 109, NETS 98
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points as the NBA-leading Celtics won their fifth straight.
Brown had right adductor tightness, a night after scoring a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown could miss a week or more. Derrick White, starting for Brown, scored 15 points.
Kyrie Irving scored 24 points for the Nets, who were right with the Celtics until getting outscored 12-2 to open the fourth. T.J Warren added 20 and Joe Harris, starting for Durant, had 18.
HEAT 108, BUCKS 102
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami beat Milwaukee in a matchup of short-handed teams.
Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Victor Oladipo. Max Strus had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (23-20), which moved a season-best three games over .500, even with starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin sidelined.
Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists for the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles. Jevon Carter scored 18, Jordan Nwora had 16, AJ Green scored 15 and Bobby Portis had 12 for the Bucks.
THUNDER 133, 76ERS 114
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead Oklahoma City past Philadelphia.
The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games. Oklahoma City was a solid 13-9 at home, but won just their sixth road game of the season.
Jaylin Williams and Tre Mann each scored 14 points as Oklahoma City avenged a 19-point loss to the 76ers on Dec. 31.
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden had 24 points and 15 assists.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.