Nettleton traveled a long distance to come away with goose eggs on the scoreboard as the Searcy Lady Lions shut out the Raiders 11-0 and 7-0 on Tuesday night at the Fletcher Sullards Annex in a 5A-East Conference doubleheader.
The Lady Lions are now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the 5A-East.
Junior ace Abbygail Busby had a solid night in the circle for Searcy in both games. Busby gave up eight hits and only one walk the entire night while piling up 13 strikeouts with no runs allowed through a total of 13 innings.
“Really good pitching, really good defense behind her,” Lady Lions head coach Jacob Futrell said. “In years' past, she's had trouble getting through the mental aspect of trusting her defense. But tonight, she didn't think she had to strike everybody out, which she still had plenty of strikeouts, but she trusted her defense, and her defense came up big behind her.”
In Game 2, Busby did retire the side in the bottom of the second, third, fourth and six innings with strikeouts, but an error-free performance by Searcy's defense also prevented Nettleton runners to ever get into any kind of true scoring position, leaving six runner stranded throughout the game, one of which who reached second base.
Searcy's bats didn't really get going until the top of the third, when junior Cedar Maxwell tripled into deep right. She was out on the next play when Katheryne Taylor hit into a fielder's choice at shortstop. Junior Laci McBride reached on a intentional walk, Taylor was out on another fielder's choice, this time by Halle Toler. With two outs, Alexis Reardon singled down the first-base line to score McBride, and Tearyn Brown forced an error at first to score Toler and give the Lady Lions a 2-0 lead.
Busby not only got the pitching win, but also came away with the biggest hit of the game when her double to deep center scored Toler and Brown to make it 4-0 Searcy after three.
Charleigh Perry led off the top of the fourth when she reached on an error and scored when Maxwell hit a triple into left. Taylor then hit a double to the centerfield wall to bring in Maxwell and give the Lady Lions a 6-0 lead. Taylor came across for the final run later in the fourth when Toler singled to left field.
“We played last night, it was out first night back from break,” Futrell said. “We scored one run, and we were really disappointed in how we performed. We kind of challenged them to come out here and show everyone what we know they can do, and they did tonight. They did a great job stringing base hits together.”
The Lady Lions even more decisively in the opener with a run-ruled 11-0 blowout. Laci McBride gave Searcy an early 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning with a RBI, followed with RBI for Cedar Maxwell, Halle Toler and McBride in the bottom of the sixth. All three batter finished with game with multiple RBI along with Katie Taylor.
Busby went a complete six innings for the win with six strikeouts and three hits allowed.
“We had one game at Marion where our defense was not good at all,” Futrell said. “Other than that, our defense has been really good behind really solid pitching. The thing I want us to improve on is for us to be more consistent at the plate, which tonight, we were very consistent. So we've got to build off that tonight.”
The Lady Lions will be back in action this Tuesday with a pair of 5A-East games at Paragould.
