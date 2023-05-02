It was another rout for Searcy as the Lady Lions shut out visiting Paragould in a 9-0 blowout on Friday at Lion Stadium. The Lady Lions, now 11-2-2 overall and 11-0-2 in the 5A-East Conference, also picked up a road victory on Monday with a 11-0 clubbing of West Memphis.
The Paragould game went exactly the same way the first meeting between the two teams went a month prior, and ended with the same final score. Junior Irena Shala ended the game with a hat trick off her three goals, while the family connection of sophomore Avery Tranum and senior Kristen Tranum was good for two goals each. Piper Holmes and Avery Meadows put up one goal apiece for Searcy against a Lady Rams defense which was unable to contain Searcy scoring through the first 40 minutes.
“Proud of the girls,” Lady Lions coach Bart McFarland said. “We're just trying to get ready for the state tournament. We need to be clicking on all cylinders before we head into the state tournament, because it's going to be tough, really tough.”
The difference in skill levels was evident as Searcy's offense featured plenty of passing with set plays run consistently, versus Paragould's approach of kicking the ball as hard as possible and hoping for the best.
“They are playing together more,” McFarland said. “They are starting to figure out each other, but they've played so many years – they know how to play. It's just this group playing together. I'm proud of them, and we're getting better. We're going to have to get better in order to achieve what we want to achieve.”
The second half featured mainly subs for Searcy, but starting freshman goalkeeper Emerson Simmons stayed out on the field for the time-shortened second half. Paragould was able to mount some offense in that time and tried to attack on a couple of occasions, but Simmons easily thwarted those attempts.
“We're trying to play it back there to her and get her involved a little bit,” McFarland said. “It's tough on keepers in games like this. They are going to have to come through for us. Both keepers, we're going to need them, because it's about to get a lot tougher.”
Shala got things started quickly for Searcy with an easy shot-on-goal just over a minute in for the first score, and basically repeated the exact same play again in the fifth minute to give the Lady Lions an early 2-0 lead. Holmes made it 3-0 with her shot from the right side following an unsuccessful corner-kick attempt from Searcy, and Kristen Tranum scored at the 27:51 mark for a 4-0 Lady Lions lead.
Meadows then scored on an unassisted possession just over midway through the first half. From there, Avery Tranum scored both of her goals and Shala completed her hat trick before Kristen Tranum closed out the scoring for Searcy when she beat Paragould's keeper on a close-range shot in the final 20 seconds of the first half.
Searcy will close out the regular season on Monday with senior night against Batesville. The Lady Lions currently hold a narrow tiebreaker over Valley View in the 5A-East Conference standings with a slightly better scoring percentage and one less season loss.
