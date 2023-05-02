meadows

Searcy junior forward Avery Meadows works her way through Paragould's defense for a goal during the Lady Lions 9-0 victory Friday at Lion Stadium.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

It was another rout for Searcy as the Lady Lions shut out visiting Paragould in a 9-0 blowout on Friday at Lion Stadium. The Lady Lions, now 11-2-2 overall and 11-0-2 in the 5A-East Conference, also picked up a road victory on Monday with a 11-0 clubbing of West Memphis.

The Paragould game went exactly the same way the first meeting between the two teams went a month prior, and ended with the same final score. Junior Irena Shala ended the game with a hat trick off her three goals, while the family connection of sophomore Avery Tranum and senior Kristen Tranum was good for two goals each. Piper Holmes and Avery Meadows put up one goal apiece for Searcy against a Lady Rams defense which was unable to contain Searcy scoring through the first 40 minutes.

