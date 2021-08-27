The Searcy Lady Lions and Lions golf teams played two matches this week.
On Monday, the Lions lost to El Dorado 165-169 in a nine-hole match.
Searcy’s Luke Killough was the medalist, shooting 35. Houston Behel shot 44. William Killough and Korben Rutherford each shot 45. Jonas James shot 58.
The Lady Lions lost 127-140.
Mary Julia Killough shot 42 to lead the Lady Lions. Bailey Deitrick shot 48. Catalina Hillis shot 50. Eva Duncan shot 61.
On Tuesday, Searcy played at Paragould.
The Lions won 325-372 in an 18-hole match; the Lady Lions won 149-159 in a nine-hole match.
Luke Killough was the boys medalist, shooting 74. William Killough shot 78. Rutherford shot 85. Behel shot 88. James shot 107.
Mary Julia Killough was the girls medalist, shooting 42. Hillis shot 51. Duncan shot 56. Gillian Francis shot 63.
