GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's best performance of the season — maybe even of coach Mike White's six-year tenure — came without three starters.
Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and the short-handed Gators stunned No. 6 Tennessee in dominating fashion, 75-49 on Tuesday night.
Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for Florida, which got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle).
Forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for the Gators (7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference).
"It was my opportunity to shine," Payne said. "I'm capable of doing it, so I should be doing it every day."
Seldom-used subs Jason Jitoboh, Osayi Osifo, Niels Lane and Ques Glover also delivered quality minutes against the SEC's top team. Jitoboh had three rebounds, a block and a steal. Osifo finished with four points and six boards. Lane added six points and five rebounds. And Glover chipped in 10 points and three steals.
"That's as well as this group has played," White said. "I told them, 'You're going to get more minutes tonight. What are you going to do with it? No one shied away from it."
The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2) had a woeful shooting performance and were equally ineffective on the other end. Florida, which spent the last month slowly tweaking its offense to overcome the loss of standout forward Keyontae Johnson — who collapsed on the court in early December and is likely out for the season — pounded Tennessee inside.
The Gators outrebounded the Vols by eight and outscored them 42-22 in the paint. Tennessee's 49 points were a season low.
"We proved tonight we're not good enough to go through the motions," said Vols coach Rick Barnes, who promised lineup changes moving forward.
Florida used a 7-0 run to build a double-digit late in the first half and a 13-2 spurt early in the second to stretch its advantage to 20 points (53-33).
The result was Florida's most surprising victory since upsetting No. 4 Auburn in Gainesville last January. This might have been even more shocking given the state of Florida's roster. Johnson, Castleton and Lewis combined to average nearly 40 points.
Castleton tweaked an ankle in Florida's last game and was ruled out shortly after warmups. Lewis missed his third straight game, but is expected to return this weekend.
"We have to continue to play this way," Locke said. "We'd just be hurting ourselves if we don't. We saw we can do this. We just got to continue to do it. We showed that we can compete with any team. It was just all about us. ... I feel like if we continue to do that, we can beat anyone."
Tennessee shot 29% from the field and hit 3 of 18 from 3-point range. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. But the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward was no match for Payne and Jitoboh down low.
Leading scorer Victor Bailey Jr. finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting.
"It hurts when you play as badly as we played tonight," Barnes said.
NO. 3 VILLANOVA 76, SETON HALL 74
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Cole Swider hit the winning free throw in the final seconds and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help Villanova beat Seton Hall, the Wildcats' first game in 27 days.
The Wildcats (9-1, 4-0 Big East) withstood a scare to stay unbeaten in the Big East.
Jermaine Samuels scored 20 points for Villanova.
The Pirates (9-6, 6-3) were led in scoring by Sandro Mamukelashvili's 23 points and 19 from Jared Rhoden.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 87, MARYLAND 63
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead and cruised past Maryland.
Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control. Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.
Maryland (8-7, 2-6) was led by Donta Scott's 13 points.
PURDUE 67, NO. 15 OHIO STATE 65
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat Ohio State.
Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.
Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.
NO. 18 ALABAMA 105, LSU 75
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — John Petty scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and Alabama made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 shots from beyond the arc in beating LSU.
Petty was 8 of 10 from long range. Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama's 3-pointers. Herb Jones had 13 points while making just one 3 for the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC).
Cam Thomas led LSU (10-3, 5-2) with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points and Trendon Watford had 11.
NO. 19 MISSOURI 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Missouri beat South Carolina.
Missouri (9-2, 3-2 SEC) had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%. Mark Smith scored 18 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Dru Smith added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Reserve Keyshawn Bryant scored 19 points for South Carolina (3-4, 1-2) and Trey Anderson had 17, also off the bench.
NO. 22 ILLINOIS 79, PENN STATE 65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading Illinois past Penn State.
Cockburn leads the nation with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier scored 13 points apiece for Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten).
Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State (3-6, 0-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.