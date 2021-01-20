Foul trouble was not as much of a problem for eight-man Harding Saturday against Southern Arkansas as it was in Thursday’s win over Henderson State. Rebounding against the Muleriders was a problem for the Bisons, who lost 81-53 in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The loss was Harding’s first of the season and dropped the Bisons to 2-1 overall and in the GAC. Southern Arkansas won its fourth straight in the series and improved to 4-1 overall and in conference.
It was Harding’s second game with only eight players. Seven others are out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Southern Arkansas outrebounded Harding 52-25 and had 17 offensive rebounds that the team turned into 23 second-chance points.
“I really thought rebounding was the difference in the game,” Harding coach Jeff Morgan said. “There is only so much you can replicate that in practice. Jalen Brooks and Devante Brooks are two of the best rebounders we have seen.”
Southern Arkansas’s Jalen Brooks scored 25 points, including the first eight of the game, and had a game-high 14 rebounds. Devante Brooks scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds.
Harding shot just 31.6 percent from the field and missed its first nine shots of the second half.
Romio Harvey had 12 of his team-leading 15 points in the first half and was the only Bison in double figures.
Harding concludes a three-game home stand Thursday against Arkansas-Monticello.
