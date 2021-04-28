When the Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs needed a lift, their best hitter stepped up to the plate.
Bald Knob’s Madyson Shoebottom hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 5-4 win over Rose Bud in the semifinals of the 3A-2 district tournament at Riverview High School on Wednesday.
Bald Knob trailed 3-2 when Mary Bryant and Laryn Glaze each singled. Bryant was retired at third base on when Reese Brimer reached on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Shoebottom drove the first pitch over the left field fence to give the Lady Bulldogs a 5-3 lead.
Rose Bud cut the deficit to 5-4 when Briley Chandler hit a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Shoebottom then struck out Rose Bud’s Shelbie Walker to end the game.
“She is a very seasoned athlete,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “Even though she’s a junior, she’s played a lot of ball. She has handled pressure situations. I just told her when she walked up to the plate, that I didn’t need anything big. I just need a hit. Sometimes that’s all she needs to hear.
“She carries a lot of weight for the team on her shoulders. When she can relax, that is usually the result.”
Bald Knob took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Ada Zomant hit a two-run homer with Brimer on base.
Rose Bud tied it at 2-2 in the with two runs in the third inning. Scoring were Chandler and Walker.
The Lady Ramblers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Linlee Roberson scored on a single by Sunni Campbell.
Shoebottom got the win. She gave up four runs, three earned, in seven innings of work. She struck out 13 Rose Bud hitters.
Rose Bud’s Savannah Grandjean pitched well for the Lady Ramblers. She gave up nine hits in seven innings of work. She struck out four.
