CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving needed some time. The new-look Nets will require some as well.
Irving returned from his personal "pause" and scored 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but Brooklyn's "Big 3" couldn't keep up with Cleveland's Collin Sexton, who scored 42 and led the Cavaliers to a 147-135 double-overtime win on Wednesday night.
Sexton made four 3-pointers — most of them over Irving — and scored 15 points in the second OT. He dropped two 3s and fed Taurean Prince for another in a dizzying, 55-second span as Cleveland put it away.
"He played out of his mind," said Cavs forward Cedi Osman, who scored 25. "It was amazing."
While it was tough to lose, Irving was impressed by Sexton, who looked a lot like Irving on one of his scoring tears.
'"Two overtimes for my first game back?" said Irving, who played a career-high 48 minutes in his first game since Jan. 5. "You gotta love NBA ball, though. I was smiling when Collin Sexton was making those shots."
Durant scored 38 points and Harden added 21 as Brooklyn's trio of superstars combined for 96 points in their first game together. But it wasn't enough to outlast Sexton, who missed Cleveland's last five games with a sprained ankle.
The Cavs threw some exotic defenses at the Nets, who only got Irving back at practice on Tuesday and haven't had time to work on much.
"Look, this is the first night," Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. "We seemed a little lost at times. We were a little flat and disjointed at times."
As Sexton knocked down one big shot after another in the second OT, players on Cleveland's bench tackled each other in delight. Prince, acquired in the four-team deal that brought Harden to Brooklyn, scored 17 in his Cavs debut and Larry Nance Jr. had 15.
Sexton will forever be linked to Irving. He was selected by Cleveland with the draft pick the Cavs got from Boston in the trade for Irving in 2017.
Like Irving, Sexton wears No. 2, and like Irving, he makes big shots.
"I definitely accepted the challenge," Sexton said. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy — because it's Kyrie."
Irving had missed Brooklyn's last seven games, leaving on Jan. 7 to address some issues he didn't specify while speaking with reporters Tuesday. Irving only said he needed space to work through some issues to find balance in his life.
While he was away, the Nets rocked the league by pulling off the blockbuster deal for Harden, whose arrival has made Brooklyn the favorite to unseat Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference and a legit NBA title threat — maybe.
Before the game, Nash admitted being "curious" about how his trio of superstars would align on the floor.
"But I'm not in a hurry," he said, stressing it may take time for Durant, Irving and Harden to figure things out.
The Nets are indeed a work in progress. There were moments of sloppiness, miscommunication and even confusion as Brooklyn's players tried to find some cohesion in just Harden's third game.
"We'll have good nights, great nights," Irving said. "I'm excited for what's to come."
The Nets overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and tied it at 113-all on Irving's putback with 1:10 left. In the first OT, after Durant's free throws put the Nets up 127-124, Sexton hit a 3-pointer from up top over Irving with 1.2 seconds left. Durant's last chance, a contested 3-pointer at the horn, was short.
The Cavs weren't intimidated by Brooklyn's firepower or flash.
In the second quarter, Sexton ran back on defense and cleanly flicked the ball away from Durant as he was going in on a breakaway dunk.
Irving's return to the Nets was also just his second game in Cleveland since he was traded by the Cavs after the 2017 season. Strangely, Irving had missed each of his team's previous visits to Ohio since his debut with the Boston Celtics four years ago.
It was Irving's jumper late in Game 7 that helped the Cavs win the 2016 title, and the team saluted him with a video tribute in the first quarter. Many of the 2,000 fans in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stood and saluted Irving, who touched his chest and waved in appreciation.
76ERS 117, CELTICS 109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds, Tobias Harris added 22 points and Philadelphia beat Boston.
Embiid and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He shot 12 of 19 from the floor (one 3-pointer) and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. He did it in 34 minutes and scored 20 points in a half (22 in the first) for the fifth time this season.
Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Marcus Smart had 25. Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his second game of the season after he missed the first 11 with a left knee injury.
HAWKS 123, PISTONS 115, OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and Atlanta rallied to beat Jerami Grant and Detroit.
Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit's nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. But the Pistons fell to 3-11, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta, the NBA's first 25-25 game since Karl-Anthony Towns (27-27) on Jan. 12, 2019.
MAVERICKS 124, PACERS 111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had season highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds to help Dallas beat Indiana.
Luka Doncic added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Dallas snapped its first three-game losing streak in almost two years.
The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most-lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points, and Domantis Sabonis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, ending his streak of double-doubles to 14.
MAGIC 97, TIMBERWOLVES 96
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer and Orlando stunned short-handed Minnesota to stop a six-game losing streak.
Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier added 24 points in his return after missing nine games with lower back spasms.
Minnesota led by 20 before the Magic slowly chipped away in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws with a chance to ice the game for the Timberwolves. Anthony grabbed the rebound on the final miss, pushed the ball quickly up court and the rookie drained a contested 3 from the right wing to win the game.
D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for Minnesota.
HEAT 111, RAPTORS 102
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and injury-plagued Miami pulled away in the second half to beat Toronto.
Nunn came off the bench and shot 9 of 12 and had eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors.
