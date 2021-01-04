The 3A state champion Harding Academy Wildcats football team had four players named all-state while the Searcy Lions placed three.

The all-state players are Caden Sipe, Ty Dugger, Eli Wallis and Cooper Welch for Harding Academy and Daniel Perry, Braden Oliver and Garett Osmon for Searcy.

Area schools also had multiple players named all-conference:

Searcy

Jaquavius Robinson

Matias Acevedo

Reid Miles

Wesley Jackson

Brock Hohenstein

William Marshall

Willie Bowser (Honorable Mention)

Garrett Sheppard (Honorable Mention)

Luscious Sparks (Honorable Mention)

Harding Academy

Andrew Miller

Carter Neal

Jackson Fox

Landon Koch

Adam Fager

Elijah Swindle

Jacob Brazeel

Chase Brown

Jeffrey Mercer

Aaron Chism

Levi Mercer

Peyton Cole

Bald Knob

Bradyn Cline

Josh Clark

Michael Wingo

Travis Kersey

Elijah Bradley

Riverview

Adrian Gutierez

Will Wilson

Jose Estrada (Honorable Mention)

Trigg Rogers (Honorable Mention)

Koby Teeter (Honorable Mention)

