The 3A state champion Harding Academy Wildcats football team had four players named all-state while the Searcy Lions placed three.
The all-state players are Caden Sipe, Ty Dugger, Eli Wallis and Cooper Welch for Harding Academy and Daniel Perry, Braden Oliver and Garett Osmon for Searcy.
Area schools also had multiple players named all-conference:
Searcy
Jaquavius Robinson
Matias Acevedo
Reid Miles
Wesley Jackson
Brock Hohenstein
William Marshall
Willie Bowser (Honorable Mention)
Garrett Sheppard (Honorable Mention)
Luscious Sparks (Honorable Mention)
Harding Academy
Andrew Miller
Carter Neal
Jackson Fox
Landon Koch
Adam Fager
Elijah Swindle
Jacob Brazeel
Chase Brown
Jeffrey Mercer
Aaron Chism
Levi Mercer
Peyton Cole
Bald Knob
Bradyn Cline
Josh Clark
Michael Wingo
Travis Kersey
Elijah Bradley
Riverview
Adrian Gutierez
Will Wilson
Jose Estrada (Honorable Mention)
Trigg Rogers (Honorable Mention)
Koby Teeter (Honorable Mention)
