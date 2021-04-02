Several White County basketball players received postseason honors for the 2020-21 season.
Girls who were named to Arkansas Activities Association All-State teams were Madely Atkins of Beebe and Kyndal Rooks of Rose Bud.
Girls who were named to the state all-tournament teams were Joey Babel of Beebe and Kelsey Taylor of Rose Bud.
White County Central’s Dillan Hopkins was named to the all-state team.
Boys who were named to the state all-tournament teams were: Carter Neal, Ty Dugger and Caden Sipe, all of Harding Academy, and Hopkins of White County Central.
