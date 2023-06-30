Seven Oaklawn stakes winners are entered Saturday at Ellis Park, including two in the $1 million Stephen Foster Stakes (G1) for older horses at 1 1/8 miles.
The Stephen Foster, a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” event, headlines an 11-race card that features six stakes. Probable post time for the Stephen Foster is 4:26 p.m. (Central).
The Stephen Foster brings back Proxy, Last Samurai and Stilleto Boy, 1-2-3, respectively, in the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (G2) for older horses at 1 1/8 miles April 22 at Oaklawn. Proxy, a Godolphin homebred trained by Michael Stidham, edged Last Samurai by a head, with Stilleto Boy another nose farther back in third. Last Samurai was bidding to become the first horse since Gay Revoke (1964 and 1965) to win consecutive runnings of the Oaklawn Handicap.
Last Samurai won the $600,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) and $500,000 Essex Handicap (G3) earlier in the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting. Both races were 1 1/16 miles. Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading rider in 2022-2023, will be reunited with Last Samurai, who races for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and Willis Horton Racing (Kevin Horton of Marshall, Ark.). Last Samurai (6-1 on the morning line) is scheduled to break from post 7 in the projected eight-horse field.
Proxy (4-1) drew the rail. Stilleto Boy (6-1) is scheduled to break from post 2. All starters carry 124 pounds. The 3-1 program favorite is Smile Happy, who won a 1 1/8-mile allowance race March 16 at Oaklawn in his 2023 debut before finishing a troubled third in its $400,000 Oaklawn Mile (G3) for older horses April 1. Also entered in the Stephen Foster are Razorback runner-up West Will Power (7-2) and Speed Bias (12-1), a sharp Jan. 7 allowance winner at Oaklawn who finished second behind Smile Happy in March for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs.
The Stephen Foster winner earns automatic entry into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at 1 ¼ miles Nov. 4 at Santa Anita.
Other Oaklawn stakes winners entered Saturday at Ellis Park are Tejano Twist in the $225,000 Kelly’s Landing Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6 ½ furlongs; Mr. Big News in a 7-furlong allowance for 3-year-olds and up; Pauline’s Pearl and A Mo Reay in the $400,000 Fleur de Lis Stakes (G2) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/8 miles; and Klassy Bridgette in the $225,000 Tepin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile on the turf.
Tejano Twist won the $200,000 Whitmore Stakes (G3) for older sprinters March 18 at Oaklawn before finishing third in its $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) April 15. A victory Saturday would make Tejano Twist ($901,904) a millionaire for 2015 Oaklawn training champion Chris Hartman. Oaklawn-raced Miles Ahead and Surveillance are also entered in the Kelly’s Landing.
Mr. Big News is seeking his first victory since the $200,000 Oaklawn Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles in 2020 at Oaklawn. Pauline’s Pearl won the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles in 2021 at Oaklawn for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. A Mo Reay won the $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 4 at Oaklawn for trainer Brad Cox. Oaklawn-raced Moon Swag and Heartyconstitution also are entered in the Fleur de Lis.
Klassy Bridgette won three races at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting for Hartman, including the $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old filly sprinters Feb. 11. Hartman was Oaklawn’s third-leading trainer in 2022-2023. Klassy Bridgette has never raced on turf.
Finish Lines
- Oaklawn-raced Candy Man Rocket and Three Technique are entered in the $250,000 John A. Nerud Stakes (G2) for older horses at 7 furlongs Saturday at Belmont Park.
- Oaklawn stakes winner Sir Wellington and Oaklawn-raced Run Classic and Chief Ron are entered in the $100,000 Alapocas Run Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs Saturday at Delaware Park.
- Oaklawn stakes winners Ryvit and Frosted Departure and Oaklawn-raced Mullikin and Gunflash are entered in the $175,000 Maxfield Overnight Stakes for 3-year-olds at 7 furlongs Sunday at Ellis Park.
- Oaklawn allowance winner Zozos is the 9-5 program favorite for the $275,000 Hanshin Stakes for older horses at 1 mile Sunday at Ellis Park. Three Technique is also entered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.