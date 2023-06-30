proxy

Oaklawn winner Proxy, trained by Michael Stidham, will start on the inside rail at today's Stephen Foster Stakes 1 1/8 event with a pending post time of 4:26 pm Central.

 photo credit: Coady Photography

Seven Oaklawn stakes winners are entered Saturday at Ellis Park, including two in the $1 million Stephen Foster Stakes (G1) for older horses at 1 1/8 miles.

The Stephen Foster, a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” event, headlines an 11-race card that features six stakes. Probable post time for the Stephen Foster is 4:26 p.m. (Central).

