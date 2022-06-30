This is not goodbye. This is see you later.
When my late wife passed in December 2020, I was lost. I was taking a leave of absence from my job as an assistant manager in retail but was also doing some freelance work for several newspapers, including The Daily Citizen. My good friend and former sports editor Bruce Guthrie asked me if I would be interested in “getting back into the game” as sports editor in Searcy. I did not hesitate saying yes.
So, for the last year and a half, I’ve been covering the student-athletes in White County in the same manner that I covered them in Cabot, Lonoke and Carlisle for 19 years. I’ve made some really great friends here in Searcy. They are coaches, parents and even the athletes. I’ve always taken great pride in the relationships I build no matter where I work. It’s part of who I am.
When I took the Searcy job, I was told I needed to concentrate on the three Searcy schools of Searcy, Riverview and Harding Academy. However, I always tried to get as much content from the rest of the schools in White County. I think I was able to do that with the help from as many coaches as possible, especially when it came to postseason play.
With all that said, I’ve accepted an offer to become the sports editor at the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway. The Log Cabin is a sister paper to The Daily Citizen.
I’m staying in the same company. This is a way for me to grow professionally. During my year and a half in Searcy, my daughter Emmy has changed schools twice, I’ve become engaged (to Jacqueline), and I’ve become the stepfather to the best four kids I could have ever imagined.
This was a very difficult decision for me to leave White County, but an easy one in some respects.
I’ve enjoyed working with all the coaches in the area. I can’t really remember a time when someone would not help me out with information about their teams — win or lose. They all want to see their student-athletes get recognized for the success they are having on the playing field or court as it may be.
During my two school years of covering athletes in White County, I’ve covered 13 team state championships with three different schools. Granted, Harding Academy has won 10 of those titles, two by Searcy girls soccer and one by Beebe boys indoor track. I love being able to write about these outstanding young people.
With all that said, I’m looking forward to a new challenge in my journalism career with the Log Cabin Democrat. It’s a five-day-a-week newspaper. There are nine high schools and three colleges that I’ll be working with at the Log Cabin, including a D1 school in the University of Central Arkansas.
It’s a challenge, but it’s something that I think I’m ready for in my life.
Taking over for me is my good friend and longtime sports writer Jason King. Jason is someone I’ve worked with and against during my newspaper career. He will do a great job covering White County. I look forward to his writing and knowing what is going on with my “White County kids.”
However, with all that said, I will miss everyone in White County. Thank you for making me feel welcome in your gyms, stadiums and parks. Even though I won’t be there in person, I’ll be keeping up!
