Searcy Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said her team’s effort against Paragould was vastly improved from when the two teams played Tuesday in a makeup game. However, the result was the same.
Searcy could not get over the hump in a 43-35 loss to the Lady Rams on Friday night at the Lion’s Den.
Paragould beat Searcy 43-26 earlier this week.
“They played their hearts out,” Sitzmann said. “We played so much better than we did Tuesday night against them. We actually made them fight for the win.”
Sitzmann said her team did not adjust to the defense that Paragould was running very well.
“When you keep going to the same thing, the defense adjusts,” she said. “We didn’t adjust to the defense’s adjustments.
“Overall, I’m proud of the effort. Our defense was way better than it was Tuesday. We communicated better. Finishing games – it’s going to come with learning how to win.”
Paragould led 13-9 after one quarter and 17-9 with 6:22 left in the first half.
Searcy’s Asharia Brown and Chelsea Johnson each converted three-point plays to make the score 17-15 with 2:56 left in the first half. Paragould scored the final four points of the half to lead 21-15.
The Lady Rams started the second half quickly, jumping out to a 29-18 lead before Johnson and Ashley Brown hit consecutive 3-pointers and Kendricka Turner hit a short jumper to make the score 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Searcy had a chance to get closer early in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over with 7:29 left. Paragould made only one field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rams made 12 of 16 free throws. Paragould only had two field goals in the second half.
Ashley Brown led Searcy with 9 points. Asharia Brown and Turner had 8 points each. Johnson scored 6 while Naliyah Hadley added 4.
Blythe Benefield led Paragould with 13 points.
