The Searcy Lions tried to play spoiler for the second week in a row but ran into a tough Lake Hamilton team as the Wolves moved on in the 6A state playoffs with a 55-21 victory on Friday night.
For the Lions, the loss ends their season with a final record of 4-7, as coach Zak Clark was successful in getting his team to the postseason to carry on a 15-year streak for Searcy. The Wolves improved to 9-2 and will take on Benton Friday in the second round.
Searcy held tough with the Wolves through the first quarter and cut their early lead to 14-7 when junior quarterback Tyler Strickland scrambled his way in for a touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the opening period. Lake Hamilton scored again just before the first quarter expired, but it was the following 12 minutes of play that blew the game out of the water.
Lake Hamilton scored four more times in the second quarter to take a 49-7 halftime lead. The Lions were playing against a continuous clock throughout the second half but kept their pride up by adding two more scores.
Searcy Youth Lions
The Searcy Lions fourth-grade football team completed their second-consecutive perfect season and successfully defended their regional Superbowl title over the weekend to win back-to-back state championships. The youth Lions finished this season with a perfect record and are 33-0 over two straight championship seasons.
