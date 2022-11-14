The Searcy Lions tried to play spoiler for the second week in a row but ran into a tough Lake Hamilton team as the Wolves moved on in the 6A state playoffs with a 55-21 victory on Friday night.

For the Lions, the loss ends their season with a final record of 4-7, as coach Zak Clark was successful in getting his team to the postseason to carry on a 15-year streak for Searcy. The Wolves improved to 9-2 and will take on Benton Friday in the second round.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.